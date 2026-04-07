Tourism Minister calls for expansion of Vodza Regatta to other coastal communities in Volta Region

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Dzifa Gomashie, has called for the expansion of the Vodza Easter Regatta into a broader coastal festival covering communities along the Volta Region’s coastline, from Aflao in the Ketu South District through Vodza in the Keta Municipality to Anyanui in the Anloga district of the Volta Region to promote unity and unlock the area’s tourism potential in the area.

Speaking at the 2026 edition of the Vodza Easter Regatta on Saturday, the 4th of April 2026, the Minister urged the Vodza Ecotourism Initiative Committee and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to deepen collaboration and scale up the event beyond a single community.

According to her, one of the reasons why she was present was to have the opportunity to urge, the Vodza Ecotourism Initiative committee and the Ghana Tourism Authority, to work together to ensure that this festival is not only for Vodza but covers the whole coastal community from Aflao to Anyanui because we all face the same issues, we share the same sea and lagoon,” she said. “I think that when we work together that way it will make it bigger and better.”

The Vodza Easter Regatta an annual cultural and sporting event that attracts visitors from across Ghana and the diaspora to experience the heritage of Vodza, a coastal community known for its neat and serene lagoon and beaches. Organised by the Vodza Event Initiative in partnership with the GTA, the festival forms part of the government’s “Black Star Experience” aimed at boosting domestic tourism.

The event features canoe racing and swimming competitions, cultural performances, food exhibitions and community-centred activities, and has, over the past five years, steadily gained national attention.

The Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who passed through the event commended the organisers of the event as she emphasised that “we should have more of this.”

She also used the opportunity to call on all participants to participate in every way they can so that the celebration can reach many more people, as she urged collective effort to expand the Vodza Easter Regatta and showcase the area’s rich cultural heritage.

She expressed joy at the gathering, noting the sense of unity among attendees and encouraging the continuation of such initiatives to strengthen community bonds and promote peace.

She also used the opportunity to express gratitude to the people of Vodza for their support in voting the NDC party into office while reaffirming government’s commitment to inclusive engagement and collaboration. The Vice President stressed the importance of maintaining open communication between leadership and citizens, stating, “If things are not going as we want to hear from you. We want to work with you. We want to plan with you. We want to succeed with you.”

In an interview with the media, Hon. Gomashie emphasised that Ghana possesses abundant talent across various sectors but lacks the necessary visibility to project these strengths globally. She noted that platforms such as the regatta could serve as a springboard for nurturing young talents, particularly in water sports.

“What Ghana does not lack is the talent of people in all the sectors, all the domains in the ministry. What we lack is visibility. So if we work together, I’m sure that we’ll bring our forces and our energies together and ensure that young people who love swimming would take advantage of this and polish their act,” she said.

She added that with proper support and exposure, such talents could progress beyond local competitions to regional and international levels, ultimately benefiting the country.

The Minister also highlighted the strategic steps taken by the Ministry to promote tourism development in the Volta Region. She disclosed that the region was the first she visited upon assuming office, where she tasked local authorities to identify new tourism products.

“It is through your work that this new product that we have in the Volta region will be shared with the rest of the world and especially Ghana,” she told the media, urging them to dedicate more airtime to promoting such initiatives.

She noted that the 2026 edition of the Vodza Regatta was officially launched in Accra at the Independence Arch as part of Ghana’s 69th Independence anniversary celebrations and Ghana Culture Day, underscoring the government’s commitment to elevating the festival.

Hon. Gomashie further encouraged the media and other stakeholders to play an active role in attracting sponsorship and investment to sustain the event.

“It takes one person to have a vision, but it takes everybody to come on board and put their shoulders behind it and push it so that it moves,” she said. “We are urging you as media to use your platforms to reach out to more sponsors to come and support us.”

She explained that the Tourism Development Fund, managed by the GTA, is intended to support a wide range of initiatives within the sector, including community-based festivals such as the Vodza Regatta.

Beyond the regatta, the Minister also used the platform to advocate support for other cultural festivals in the region, including Tortsogbeza at Sokpe in Sogakope, which celebrates migration histories and settlement patterns among local clans.

The event also carried personal significance for the Minister, who paid tribute to distinguished individuals from Vodza, including Professor Pascal Younge, a former lecturer at the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana who served as a link between Ohio University and Ghana’s National Theatre, and Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, a communications atudies lecturer at the University of Ghana and a member of the regatta planning committee.

According to Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, the regatta was initiated five years ago by the Vodza Ecotourism Initiative as a community-driven effort to create economic opportunities and reduce poverty.

“Five years ago, the Vodza Eco Tourism Initiative, a small group of people who come from this area, got together and decided in collaboration with the people here what we could do to attract people to the area and to think of ways to alleviate poverty by creating job opportunities,” she said.

She explained that the choice of a regatta was informed by the community’s fishing background, making canoe racing a natural fit. Over time, the event has expanded to include swimming competitions, island tours, cultural nights, art exhibitions and a food festival showcasing local delicacies such as akple, fetri detsi, abolo and yakayake.

“We want to showcase the wonderful food that we have in this region,” she noted, adding that the festival also features health screenings, including HIV testing and National Health Insurance registration, as well as social interventions like clothing donation drives.

Prof. Gadzekpo said the long-term goal is to position the Vodza Regatta as a key fixture on Ghana’s Easter calendar.

“The goal is that every Easter, people will put it on their calendar to say, if I want something to do during Easter, I have options, and one of my options is the Vodza Regatta Festival,” she stated.

She also made a strong appeal for increased investment in the area, noting that Vodza’s unique location between the sea and lagoon presents numerous opportunities for tourism development.

“We are calling for investors to come and invest in Vodza. It’s a beautiful community and there are a lot of opportunities to explore,” she said.

The 2026 edition of the festival concluded with a musical concert dubbed the “Canoe Jam,” featuring both local and national artistes, as well as a range of community-focused activities aimed at promoting social cohesion and economic empowerment.