Same Collapse, New Victims: Ghana’s Reality

A few weeks ago, a three-story building collapsed in Accra New Town.

Two people died. Fourteen others were pulled from the rubble. Neighbors dug through concrete with their bare hands before rescue teams arrived.

It is a scene Ghanaians know all too well.

In 2012, a collapse at the Melcom shopping complex resulted in the loss of 14 lives. In 2020, a church building in Akyem Batabi fell and killed 22 worshippers. In 2024, workers died under an uncompleted dormitory in Kasoa.

And now, New Town—again.

For more than a decade, researchers have been grappling with a fundamental question:

Why do buildings in Ghana keep collapsing?

The answer is uncomfortable.

It is not ignorance. It is not carelessness.

It is a system that does not work.

In 2016, urban planning scholar Professor Godwin Arku and his colleagues carried out one of the most detailed studies on this issue. They spoke to everyone involved—planning officials, developers, artisans, and residents.

What they found was clear:

People are not refusing to comply. The system is pushing them not to.

Start with the permit process.

On paper, it should take three months. In reality, it can take four or five years. Applications get lost. Offices are understaffed. Files move slowly—if they move at all.

With a permit process spanning five years, what is the ordinary citizen supposed to do?

Faced with this, many people make a rational decision: they build first.

Then there is corruption.

At almost every stage, unofficial payments are expected. No receipts. No transparency. Over time, the permit system has come to be seen not as a safety mechanism but as a money-making machine.

Even the rules themselves are part of the problem.

Many of Ghana’s building regulations are inherited from British colonial planning systems—rigid, prescriptive, and often disconnected from everyday realities. They demand standards that many cannot meet and procedures that few can realistically follow.

To many residents, the system does not feel protective. It feels irrelevant.

Yet, the most dangerous factor at the heart of these incidents is the issue of land.

Across Ghana, land disputes are widespread and often unresolved. And an old law—Act 2 of 1960—creates a powerful incentive to build quickly. Once a structure reaches lintel level, it strengthens a claim to ownership.

So, driven by the need to secure land quickly, individuals hastily embark on construction projects.

They build fast to secure land before someone else does. Permits become secondary. Sometimes, even untrained labour is used just to get something standing.

Unfortunately, the structures erected in haste often meet a swift demise.

What makes this situation truly tragic is its perpetual recurrence.

The 2016 study proposed specific actions: reforming land laws, repealing Act 2, digitizing the permit system, enhancing enforcement, and adequately funding planning institutions.

Ten years later, very little has changed.

Recent studies conducted between 2023 and 2026 reaffirm the identical conclusions. The language has only become more urgent. What was once described as a planning challenge is now widely seen as a national safety crisis.

Think about that.

For over a decade, the diagnosis has been the same.

And yet, the outcome has not changed.

People are still dying.

The New Town collapse raises familiar questions.

Was there a permit?

Was the building inspected?

Who approved its use?

We may never get clear answers, But we already know the pattern.

No permit. No inspection. No accountability.

This goes beyond mere “indiscipline,” as it is commonly portrayed.

It is about a system that is slow, costly, and mistrusted.

It is about regulations that do not reflect reality.

It is about weak enforcement that punishes some and protects others.

And it is about a legal structure that, in some cases, rewards unsafe building.

In such a system, non-compliance is not an exception.

It becomes the norm.

Ghana does not lack knowledge. It lacks action.

The solutions are straightforward and clear.

Fix the permit process so it takes weeks, not years.

Reform land laws and remove incentives for rushed construction.

Invest in inspectors and enforce the law consistently—especially against those who usually escape it.

And most importantly, redesign the system to reflect how people build and live.

Until then, nothing will change.

Another building will collapse.

The toll in human lives will continue to mount.

And once again, neighbors will dig through concrete with their bare hands.

So, the pressing query remains: no longer, “What is the problem?"

The question is:

How many more times will Ghana ignore what it already knows?

Nuamah Asafo Agyei

(PhD Student, Western University, London, ON, Canada)