YEA PRO debunks false claims of GH¢9million Turkey Berry Project

Amid a swirl of public speculation and growing concern, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has firmly rejected claims that it spent a staggering GH¢9 million on a turkey berry production project, describing the allegation as entirely false and deliberately misleading.

Speaking on behalf of the Agency, Public Relations Officer Abdul-Wahab Jawando did not mince words, characterizing the reports as a calculated attempt to tarnish the reputation of an institution long associated with youth empowerment and job creation. According to him, the claims are not only inaccurate but also damaging to the credibility the Agency has built over the years.

He was unequivocal: there is no such project. “As of today, the Youth Employment Agency is not running any project or module related to turkey berry production, let alone spending GH¢9 million on it,” he clarified, seeking to put the matter to rest.

The controversy, Jawando explained, appears to have stemmed from a misunderstanding or misrepresentation of a proposal captured in the Agency’s 2025 approved budget. The proposal outlined plans to train approximately 2,000 young people in Turkey berry cultivation and value addition, a move aimed at expanding agricultural opportunities for the youth.

While the initiative had received approval in principle from the Ministry of Finance, it never progressed beyond the planning stage. Financial constraints ultimately stalled its implementation, meaning no contracts were awarded, no training sessions were conducted, and crucially, no funds were disbursed.

Despite the noise surrounding the issue, the Agency insists its financial records remain clean and transparent. It reiterated its unwavering commitment to accountability and the prudent management of public resources, stressing that every pesewa entrusted to it is handled with the utmost responsibility.

As misinformation continues to spread rapidly in the public space, the YEA is urging citizens to rely on verified information and disregard unfounded claims. For the Agency, the priority remains clear: delivering meaningful opportunities for Ghana’s youth without compromise or controversy.