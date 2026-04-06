Cervical cancer screening is a cost-effective lifesaver – CDA Consult

Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has urged women not to avoid cervical cancer screening based on cost, stressing that early detection remains far cheaper and more effective than treatment at advanced stages.

Executive Director of CDA Consult, Francis Ameyibor, said screening is a critical and cost-effective intervention that can save lives.

“Screening is less expensive than the cost of treatment if one fails to undergo screening, which most often leads to early detection and prevention... Life cannot be quantified,” he stated.

He advised women aged 21 and above to undergo regular cervical cancer and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) screening, noting that early detection significantly improves survival outcomes.

Mr Ameyibor explained that HPV, a major cause of cervical cancer, can be transmitted through various forms of sexual contact, including vaginal, anal and oral sex. He added that untreated genital warts could also lead to serious complications, including cervical and penile cancers, and should be reported promptly for medical attention.

He made the remarks during CDA Consult’s weekly public health advocacy platform, “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility!”, which focuses on improving health literacy and influencing positive health choices through education and awareness.

The organisation, a member of the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health, continues to use the platform to disseminate health information and promote preventive healthcare.

Mr Ameyibor further called on stakeholders, including corporate institutions and public sector organisations, to support cancer awareness initiatives and organise free screening programmes for staff as part of workplace health promotion.

He noted that CDA Consult and its partners plan to roll out training programmes for health professionals on holistic approaches to cervical cancer prevention, detection and treatment, while also equipping media practitioners to report on the issue accurately and without stigma.

He emphasised the need to expand access to HPV vaccination, particularly for girls and women in rural and underserved communities, and to strengthen screening programmes nationwide.

“By working together and adopting a multi-faceted approach, Ghana and Africa can make significant strides in eliminating cervical cancer and save thousands of lives,” he said.

Also speaking on the topic, Lawrence Kumi, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of Caritas Christi Hospital, underscored that cervical cancer is preventable and highly treatable when detected early.

He warned that the disease can spread to vital organs such as the spine, lungs and liver if left undiagnosed, and encouraged women to be vigilant about symptoms including painful intercourse, bleeding after sex, irregular spotting and unusual discharge.

Dr Kumi advised women to seek regular medical check ups, noting that due to the position of the cervix, abnormalities are difficult to detect without proper screening.

“We must never forget about cervical cancer; we must undertake holistic health screening periodically for a healthy life,” he stressed.

He added that the difficulty in detecting cervical abnormalities without screening contributes to its high mortality rate, making it one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Ghana.