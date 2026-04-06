ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cervical cancer screening is a cost-effective lifesaver – CDA Consult

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
Health Cervical cancer screening is a cost-effective lifesaver – CDA Consult
MON, 06 APR 2026

Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has urged women not to avoid cervical cancer screening based on cost, stressing that early detection remains far cheaper and more effective than treatment at advanced stages.

Executive Director of CDA Consult, Francis Ameyibor, said screening is a critical and cost-effective intervention that can save lives.

“Screening is less expensive than the cost of treatment if one fails to undergo screening, which most often leads to early detection and prevention... Life cannot be quantified,” he stated.

He advised women aged 21 and above to undergo regular cervical cancer and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) screening, noting that early detection significantly improves survival outcomes.

Mr Ameyibor explained that HPV, a major cause of cervical cancer, can be transmitted through various forms of sexual contact, including vaginal, anal and oral sex. He added that untreated genital warts could also lead to serious complications, including cervical and penile cancers, and should be reported promptly for medical attention.

He made the remarks during CDA Consult’s weekly public health advocacy platform, “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility!”, which focuses on improving health literacy and influencing positive health choices through education and awareness.

The organisation, a member of the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health, continues to use the platform to disseminate health information and promote preventive healthcare.

Mr Ameyibor further called on stakeholders, including corporate institutions and public sector organisations, to support cancer awareness initiatives and organise free screening programmes for staff as part of workplace health promotion.

He noted that CDA Consult and its partners plan to roll out training programmes for health professionals on holistic approaches to cervical cancer prevention, detection and treatment, while also equipping media practitioners to report on the issue accurately and without stigma.

He emphasised the need to expand access to HPV vaccination, particularly for girls and women in rural and underserved communities, and to strengthen screening programmes nationwide.

“By working together and adopting a multi-faceted approach, Ghana and Africa can make significant strides in eliminating cervical cancer and save thousands of lives,” he said.

Also speaking on the topic, Lawrence Kumi, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of Caritas Christi Hospital, underscored that cervical cancer is preventable and highly treatable when detected early.

He warned that the disease can spread to vital organs such as the spine, lungs and liver if left undiagnosed, and encouraged women to be vigilant about symptoms including painful intercourse, bleeding after sex, irregular spotting and unusual discharge.

Dr Kumi advised women to seek regular medical check ups, noting that due to the position of the cervix, abnormalities are difficult to detect without proper screening.

“We must never forget about cervical cancer; we must undertake holistic health screening periodically for a healthy life,” he stressed.

He added that the difficulty in detecting cervical abnormalities without screening contributes to its high mortality rate, making it one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Ghana.

45202670901-uypctgfsrm-fight-against-women-cancer-

45202670905-k5frj7u2h0-healthy-habits-

45202670906-23041q5dcw-healthy-women-build-healthy-nations-

45202670913-k5fri7t2h0-hpv-does-not-discriminate-

45202670913-j5fqi7t2gb-knowledge-is-protection--and-power

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise

3 hours ago

How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exercise How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exerc...

4 hours ago

Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26 Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26

4 hours ago

Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028 – Bawumia to unsuccessful NPP aspirants 'Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028' – B...

5 hours ago

One killed as truck loadedwith plywood overturns at Kamirekrom Checkpoint One killed as truck loaded with plywood overturns at Kamirekrom Checkpoint

5 hours ago

Success of first phase of Nkoko Nkitinkiti paves way for commercial poultry production – Agric Minister Success of first phase of 'Nkoko Nkitinkiti' paves way for commercial poultry pr...

5 hours ago

SHS teacher re-arraigned over alleged assault of student at Nyinahin SHS teacher re-arraigned over alleged assault of student at Nyinahin

5 hours ago

Nana Prof. Dr. Susubiribi Krobea Asante, a lawyer, constitutional expert and Paramount Chief of Asante-Asokore Strengthen ADR to reduce court backlog, improve access to justice – Prof. Asante

5 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed NPP internal decisions should not be attributed to Bawumia — Haruna Mohammed

Just in....
body-container-line