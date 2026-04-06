Youth must join in the fight against corruption – CHRAJ

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has urged Ghanaians, especially the youth and students, to join in the fight against corruption to protect and secure their future.

Mr John Ato Breboh, CHRAJ La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Director, who made the call, also challenged Ghanaians to prioritise and upscale the battle against corruption, stressing that combating corruption requires a certain level of decency and intentional moral practices, as well as a collaborative effort.

Mr Breboh stated on April 1, during an educational engagement with students of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School which focused on the topic: “Manifestation of Corruption in Ghana and the Role of CHRAJ in the Fight Against Corruption.”

The purpose was to expose the students to issues of corruption, how they manifest and how CHRAJ is combating corruption in Ghana.

The interactive session allowed students to raise critical questions, including what actions to take when caught in a bribery situation, the measures CHRAJ is implementing to combat corruption, the progress made so far, and the institutions CHRAJ collaborates with to fight corruption and so on.

Mr Breboh used the occasion to galvanise the public, especially the media, public and private institutions, educational establishments, civil society, and non-governmental organisations, and public officials—to assist in reporting corrupt persons.

"God did not give us other states; rather, He gave us this country called Ghana. Therefore, we must build this nation for ourselves to its highest core. Corruption is an act against the state and the interests of generations yet unborn,” he stated.

The CHRAJ La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Director stressed that it is critical for people, especially students, to understand that corruption is unacceptable in our society and challenged students to play an active role in the fight against the canker.

He urged the students to educate one another and take the message home to educate their parents, peers, and community members through peer-to-peer capacity-building and enhancement systems which can help to change our societies.

Mr Breboh stressed that public sector integrity—or public integrity—requires public officials to use the state's responsibilities and resources effectively, honestly, and for the public interest.

He stated that public service integrity is critical for the development of strong institutions and convinces individuals that the government is working in their best interests rather than the interests of a select few.

"Integrity is not just a moral issue; it is also about making economies more productive, public sectors more efficient, and societies and economies more inclusive," said Mr Breboh.

Mr. Breboh emphasized the importance of integrity, noting that individuals—especially public officials - must disclose any benefits received in the course of the performance of the functions of their official duties if such benefits/gifts do not correspond with their salaries.

He described the fight against corruption as an ongoing national effort, stressing that while CHRAJ continues to play its role, the state (office of the president) must remain resolute in its commitment to combating corruption.

He further explained that CHRAJ works closely with key institutions such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), the Attorney-General’s Department, the Auditor-General of Ghana, and the Ghana Police Service.

He also noted the vital role of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in public sensitization and education.

He explained that CHRAJ has the authority under the Constitution and the CHRAJ Act, 1993 (Act 456) to investigate such practices as forms of corruption and abuse of power.

He noted that the Commission can initiate investigations, gather evidence, and summon individuals, and where criminal conduct is established, refer cases to appropriate bodies for prosecution.

He emphasized that although CHRAJ does not prosecute directly, it plays a crucial role in exposing corrupt practices, promoting accountability, and discouraging the monetization of politics.

Mr. Breboh concluded by highlighting ongoing constitutional reform discussions, expressing optimism that granting CHRAJ prosecutorial powers would significantly strengthen its capacity to combat corruption in all its forms.