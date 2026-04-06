CHRAJ describes corruption as a silent disaster

Mr John Ato Breboh, La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has described corruption as a silent disaster that costs the nation approximately US$3 billion, stressing, “Corruption is a worse silent thief."

“This staggering amount is actually double the money we receive from foreign investors (FDI) annually. It is a painful irony: while we travel the world asking for $1.5 billion to support our economy, we are losing $3 billion right here at home to the pockets of a few individuals.

“To put this stolen wealth into perspective, think about the schools and hospitals we see on the news every day. This money could build 500 ultra-modern district hospitals across our regions. It could provide over 1.5 million classroom blocks, finally ensuring that no Ghanaian child has to sit on the floor or study under a tree,” Mr Breboh stated.

Mr Breboh stated on April 1, during an educational engagement with students of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School which focused on the topic: “Manifestation of Corruption in Ghana and the Role of CHRAJ in the Fight Against Corruption.”

The purpose was to expose the students to issues of corruption, how they manifest and how CHRAJ is combating corruption in Ghana.

The CHRAJ La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Director expressed concern that most people alluded to corruption only to just about a driver giving a small something to a security officer to avoid a ticket or a contractor giving a kickback to a public official to get a government job.

“Unfortunately, a large sector of Ghanaian society has a way of dressing up corruption to make it look okay. We often call it protocol, appreciation, or connection.

“There is even a famous saying that exposes our mindset: when it works in my favour, I call it 'grace,' but when it works in another person’s favour, I call it 'corruption.' But let us be real: whether we call it 'grace or connection,' it is a development killer,” Mr Breboh emphasised.

He stressed that corruption is not just a small mistake, but it is a direct attack on the future of young people, explaining that when a scholarship or a job is awarded not to the most brilliant student but to the one with a political connection, the foundation of hard work crumbles.

“This decay extends to the legal system, which should be a shield for all citizens. When bribery takes root, the law acquires a price tag, becoming a luxury available only to those with deep pockets.

“Justice is no longer a right; it is a commodity. When the rich can buy their way out of a crime, the poor are left defenceless, and the very concept of equality is destroyed,” Mr Breboh stated.

Mr Breboh added that the physical evidence of this rot is seen in our infrastructure; when funds meant for public projects are diverted into private pockets, the result is ghost services and poor-quality work.

“This explains why new roads wash away after one rainy season and school buildings develop dangerous cracks before they even open. Corruption does not just steal money; it steals the safety and the future of the nation,” he stated.

The Reverend Anthony Ani, PRESEC Chaplain raised concerns about increasing corruption in political processes, particularly instances where delegates vote for the highest bidder during candidate selection.

The interactive session allowed students to raise critical questions, including what actions to take when caught in a bribery situation, the measures CHRAJ is implementing to combat corruption, the progress made so far, and the institutions CHRAJ collaborates with to fight corruption and so on.