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Sun, 05 Apr 2026 Business & Finance

Gov't must fix financing gap to unlock business growth — Minority Leader

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Govt must fix financing gap to unlock business growth — Minority Leader

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called for urgent reforms to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Effutu MP observed that limited capital is stifling business growth in Ghana.

He said the situation continues to weaken the private sector, which he described as critical to job creation and national development.

According to him, despite the central role of entrepreneurship in economic growth, many businesses are unable to expand due to structural barriers within the financial system.

Speaking through the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, at the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, the Effutu MP stressed the need for deliberate policy action.

“It is imperative that the financial sector adjusts its approach, becoming more attuned to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly those led by young Ghanaian entrepreneurs,” he stated.

He pointed to high lending rates, strict collateral requirements and short loan tenures as key obstacles preventing SMEs from accessing credit.

“We must bridge the gap between access to finance and entrepreneurial potential by developing financial products and solutions tailored to the specific challenges faced by our local businesses,” he stressed.

The Minority Leader noted that many businesses collapse within their first five years largely due to lack of affordable and patient capital.

He further urged financial institutions to play a more proactive role in supporting indigenous enterprises, arguing that targeted financing models could unlock innovation and industrial growth.

He said such reforms would help build a resilient business sector capable of driving sustainable economic transformation and employment creation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

I am a "helo" | 4/5/2026 6:14:09 PM

Mumu, if you know "business growth," why didn't you tell your incompetent Akufo-Addo?

Comments4
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