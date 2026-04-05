ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 05 Apr 2026 Business & Finance

NDC gov’t adding to business burden despite promise to ease pressure — Minority Leader

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-MarkinMinority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of worsening conditions for businesses despite campaign assurances to improve the operating environment.

According to him, the John Dramani Mahama-led administration came into office on the back of promises to ease the burden on the private sector but has instead maintained and introduced measures that are stifling growth.

The Effutu MP cited high taxes, limited access to credit, and weak policy consultation as key challenges confronting businesses under the current administration.

Speaking through the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, at the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, he said engagements with major business groups revealed deep frustration across sectors.

“This administration came into office with a mandate to improve the business environment. Instead, it has added to the burden, left the architecture unreformed, and offered industry nothing but more levies and less consultation,” he stated.

He further criticised the high cost of borrowing and restrictive lending conditions, noting that many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are unable to access financing needed for growth.

“A headline lending rate of 10.70 percent means nothing to an industrialist who cannot meet the collateral threshold to access it, or who is offered a two-year facility for an investment that requires ten,” he added.

The Minority Leader also raised concerns about rising utility costs and what he described as the cumulative impact of multiple taxes on the same transactions, warning that such pressures are forcing manufacturers to operate below capacity.

He said the Minority Caucus will push for reforms, including mandatory pre-legislative consultations, a full review of the tax burden on businesses, and improved access to long-term financing for SMEs.

He also pledged parliamentary scrutiny of the AI-driven customs assessment system at the ports and called for an independent review of utility tariffs to ensure predictability for businesses.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

10 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

13 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

13 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

13 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

13 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

14 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

14 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

14 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

14 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line