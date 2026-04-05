NDC gov’t adding to business burden despite promise to ease pressure — Minority Leader

Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of worsening conditions for businesses despite campaign assurances to improve the operating environment.

According to him, the John Dramani Mahama-led administration came into office on the back of promises to ease the burden on the private sector but has instead maintained and introduced measures that are stifling growth.

The Effutu MP cited high taxes, limited access to credit, and weak policy consultation as key challenges confronting businesses under the current administration.

Speaking through the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, at the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, he said engagements with major business groups revealed deep frustration across sectors.

“This administration came into office with a mandate to improve the business environment. Instead, it has added to the burden, left the architecture unreformed, and offered industry nothing but more levies and less consultation,” he stated.

He further criticised the high cost of borrowing and restrictive lending conditions, noting that many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are unable to access financing needed for growth.

“A headline lending rate of 10.70 percent means nothing to an industrialist who cannot meet the collateral threshold to access it, or who is offered a two-year facility for an investment that requires ten,” he added.

The Minority Leader also raised concerns about rising utility costs and what he described as the cumulative impact of multiple taxes on the same transactions, warning that such pressures are forcing manufacturers to operate below capacity.

He said the Minority Caucus will push for reforms, including mandatory pre-legislative consultations, a full review of the tax burden on businesses, and improved access to long-term financing for SMEs.

He also pledged parliamentary scrutiny of the AI-driven customs assessment system at the ports and called for an independent review of utility tariffs to ensure predictability for businesses.