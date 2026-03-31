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Sibi Jato Kparekpare pupils learn in dangerous classroom building without roof

  Tue, 31 Mar 2026
Education Sibi Jato Kparekpare pupils learn in dangerous classroom building without roof
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

Pupils of Sibi Jato Kparekpare Junior High school, a farming community in the Nkwanta North District are being forced to study under unsafe conditions after strong winds ripped off sections of their classroom roof nearly a year ago.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that parts of the Junior High School (JHS) block remain exposed, with torn roofing sheets hanging precariously and posing a serious risk to both students and teachers.

Due to the inadequate classroom space, the pupils have resorted to crowding into the few remaining covered areas.

Many had to arrange their desks and books at locations they considered relatively safer, just to continue their education.

Both teachers and students described the situation as a daily struggle. Lessons were frequently disrupted whenever clouds gathered, or it began to rain as there was no assurance that the structure could withstand the harsh weather conditions.

Beyond the disruptions, the hanging roofing sheets and weakened building structure have heightened fears of a possible collapse, raising serious safety concerns.

Mr George Konja Bingan, the Assembly Member of the area, has expressed frustration over the delay in addressing the issue.

According to him, several appeals and reports submitted to the appropriate authorities were yet to yield any response despite the evident danger. In addition, the deteriorating conditions were negatively impacting school attendance. Mr George Konja Bingan, Assembly Member

He revealed that some parents have transferred their children to schools in nearby communities, while others have withdrawn them entirely, opting to keep them at home or engage them in farming activities for safety reasons.

Mr Bingan has therefore called for urgent government intervention, appealing to the Ministry of Education and the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Nkwanta North to take immediate action to rehabilitate the school.

He cautioned that continued delay could result in a preventable disaster.

Meanwhile, the pupils, in an interview with GNA, also appealed for swift assistance. They expressed their desire to learn but stressed that the current unsafe environment made it difficult.

They are therefore urging authorities to treat the situation as an emergency and restore their classrooms to be safe and conducive for learning.

GNA

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