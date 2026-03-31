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Fire fighters swiftly prevent fuel tanker from explosion at Kpong filling station

  Tue, 31 Mar 2026
General News Fire fightersswiftly preventfuel tanker from explosion at Kpong filling station
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

A potentially dangerous situation was narrowly avoided at the Alinco Filling Station in Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality when a DAF fuel tanker collided with a Renault long vehicle (in the evening of March 26, 2026.

The registration number of the DAF fuel tanker was GN 8884-13, and that of the Renault long vehicle was GS 1187-11.

In a press statement, the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the accident occurred after a motorbike rider made a wrongful turn, causing the Renault to veer into the stationary fuel tanker.

The incident was reported at 7:09 PM, and a GNFS crew went to the scene within minutes.

The statement said that no injuries occurred and both vehicles sustained only partial damage.

Crucially, the fuel tanker had already discharged its contents, preventing any risk of fire.

The GNFS praised the swift action of the Kpong Municipal Fire Service, which quickly secured the area, and reminded drivers to exercise extra caution near fuel stations.

The service emphasized that prompt reporting and rapid emergency response are key to preventing accidents from escalating into major disasters.

GNA

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