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Husband and wife burnt to ashes as they attempted to use petrol to treat bed bugs at Kodjonya

  Tue, 31 Mar 2026
Tragedy Husband and wife burnt to ashes as they attempted to use petrol to treat bed bugs at Kodjonya
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

A devastating fire has claimed the lives of a husband and wife at Kodjonya, a suburb of Odumase Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, after an attempt to use petrol to treat a bedbug infestation ended in tragedy.

The Somanya Office of the Ghana National Fire Service said it received a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday and swiftly deployed a fire tender to the scene to battle the blaze.

Despite efforts by firefighters to contain the inferno, the couple could not be saved.

The Somanya Municipal Fire Commander, DOII Abubakar Musah, explained in an interview that preliminary findings point to the use of petrol as the likely cause of the fire.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the man had stepped out in the morning to get petrol to treat bedbugs, and we suspect that in the process, it came into contact with a naked electrical source, which triggered the fire outbreak,” he stated.

He strongly warned against the use of petrol and other flammable substances for pest control, stressing that safer and more effective methods are available.

DOII Musah further disclosed that the victims were trapped inside the room and had no means of escape due to the structure of the building.

“What caused the entrapment was that the room was barricaded with burglar proof bars, making it virtually impossible for them to escape. Both the front and back windows were secured in such a way that in case of emergency, there was no way out,” he explained.

The situation was worsened when a gas cylinder in the room exploded under intense heat, causing the fire to spread rapidly and leaving the victims burnt beyond recognition.

The Fire Commander has appealed to landlords, homeowners and developers to prioritise safety by incorporating emergency exits in residential buildings to prevent similar incidents.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital morgue as investigations continue.

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