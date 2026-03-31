GH¢21m spent on Black Star Square renovation for 67th Independence Day celebrations despite event relocation

Chief Director of the Office of Government Machinery, Abubakar Wayo

The Office of Government Machinery has disclosed that GH¢21 million was paid to contractors for renovation works at the Black Star Square ahead of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebrations, even though the event was ultimately held in the Eastern Region.

Speaking before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament during a public hearing in Accra on Tuesday, the Chief Director of the Office, Abubakar Wayo, explained that the change in venue occurred after the contract had already been awarded.

He told the Committee that the renovation works proceeded regardless of the relocation decision, citing directives from higher authority.

“Although the Independence Day celebration was relocated, the renovation works at Black Star Square became necessary to prepare the facility for the Presidential Inauguration,” he said.

“Mr. Chairman, although the initial plan was for the Independence Day celebration to be held there, the decision was later changed.”

Mr. Wayo maintained that the Office had no mandate to suspend the project once the contract had been executed.

“I do not think we had the authority to halt the project simply because the contract specified the venue for the 67th Independence anniversary. We were directed by a higher authority to proceed,” he added.