ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Forestry Commission, Terraformation Partner To Restore Keta Lagoon Mangroves

By Emmanuel Gameli Dovia || Contributor
Climate Forestry Commission, Terraformation Partner To Restore Keta Lagoon Mangroves
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

The Forestry Commission of Ghana (FC) has signed a landmark partnership agreement with Terraformation Inc. to restore degraded mangrove ecosystems within the Keta Lagoon area.

The agreement marks a major step in advancing Ghana’s landscape restoration agenda, with a focus on climate resilience, ecosystem protection, and inclusive economic development. It underscores a shared commitment to promoting locally driven restoration initiatives that not only rehabilitate degraded environments but also improve livelihoods.

The collaboration is expected to generate employment opportunities, strengthen local economies, and support coastal communities whose livelihoods depend heavily on healthy mangrove ecosystems.

Terraformation, known for its work in community-based and biodiverse reforestation, brings technical expertise, training, and access to financing to the partnership. The company has been active in the Keta Lagoon region since 2021, working with local communities, landowners, and implementation partners to develop nature-based solutions that enhance biodiversity and climate resilience.

Chairman of the Forestry Commission Board, Isaac Essien, described the agreement as a timely intervention in addressing forest degradation in Ghana.

He noted that collaboration with Terraformation would strengthen ongoing efforts to restore and sustainably manage the country’s forest resources.

President of Terraformation, Jad Daley, expressed appreciation to the Commission and emphasised that the partnership prioritises equity, community ownership, and long-term impact.

He explained that beyond tree planting, the initiative will support alternative livelihoods such as aquaculture, create jobs, and deliver broad socio-economic benefits to participating communities.

According to him, the Keta Lagoon initiative is among the largest mangrove restoration projects globally and plays a critical role in reducing coastal flooding and erosion while enhancing resilience in vulnerable coastal areas.

A presentation by Damien Khun highlighted Terraformation’s mission, achievements, and commitment to building sustainable, long-term partnerships worldwide.

Under the agreement, the Forestry Commission will provide technical and institutional support to the Keta Blue Carbon Project. This includes bird monitoring, seedling production and distribution, stakeholder engagement, and data collection.

The Commission will also support the development of Hotspot Intervention Areas and Marine Protected Areas, contribute to international climate engagements, and facilitate local implementation through the Keta Lagoon Coastal Resource Centre Secretariat in Anloga.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Hugh Brown, and Terraformation President Jad Daley at a ceremony held at the Commission’s headquarters.

The partnership highlights Ghana’s growing leadership in deploying innovative, nature-based solutions to tackle climate change while delivering tangible benefits to communities and ecosystems.

Emmanuel Gameli Dovia
Climate/Environmental Journalist

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Education Ministry condemns shooting incident at Yendi primary school Education Ministry condemns shooting incident at Yendi primary school

1 hour ago

Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo Over 10,000 businesses register for govt support under 24-hour economy – Rashid...

1 hour ago

Shops, businesses must close for national clean-up exercise — Ga Mantse orders Shops, businesses must close for national clean-up exercise — Ga Mantse orders

1 hour ago

Mahama commissions Ghana Medical Trust Fund Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Korle Bu Mahama commissions Ghana Medical Trust Fund Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory a...

1 hour ago

Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister raises concerns over mode of fertilizer distribution Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister raises concerns over mode of fertiliz...

1 hour ago

Mahama orders demolition of old Korle Bu maternity block, describes facility as ‘death trap’ Mahama orders demolition of old Korle Bu maternity block, describes facility as ...

2 hours ago

Spain sweltered through its hottest summer on record last year, contributing to destructive wildfires across several regions - MIGUEL RIOPA, AFP Wildfire kills 12 in southern Spain as victims found in vehicles

2 hours ago

Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Council Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Counci...

2 hours ago

GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise

3 hours ago

VIOLENCE SHUTS DOWN ZOHE E.P. SCHOOL IN YENDI Gun shots shut down Zohe E.P. School in Yendi as headteacher assaulted

Just in....
body-container-line