Forestry Commission, Terraformation Partner To Restore Keta Lagoon Mangroves

The Forestry Commission of Ghana (FC) has signed a landmark partnership agreement with Terraformation Inc. to restore degraded mangrove ecosystems within the Keta Lagoon area.

The agreement marks a major step in advancing Ghana’s landscape restoration agenda, with a focus on climate resilience, ecosystem protection, and inclusive economic development. It underscores a shared commitment to promoting locally driven restoration initiatives that not only rehabilitate degraded environments but also improve livelihoods.

The collaboration is expected to generate employment opportunities, strengthen local economies, and support coastal communities whose livelihoods depend heavily on healthy mangrove ecosystems.

Terraformation, known for its work in community-based and biodiverse reforestation, brings technical expertise, training, and access to financing to the partnership. The company has been active in the Keta Lagoon region since 2021, working with local communities, landowners, and implementation partners to develop nature-based solutions that enhance biodiversity and climate resilience.

Chairman of the Forestry Commission Board, Isaac Essien, described the agreement as a timely intervention in addressing forest degradation in Ghana.

He noted that collaboration with Terraformation would strengthen ongoing efforts to restore and sustainably manage the country’s forest resources.

President of Terraformation, Jad Daley, expressed appreciation to the Commission and emphasised that the partnership prioritises equity, community ownership, and long-term impact.

He explained that beyond tree planting, the initiative will support alternative livelihoods such as aquaculture, create jobs, and deliver broad socio-economic benefits to participating communities.

According to him, the Keta Lagoon initiative is among the largest mangrove restoration projects globally and plays a critical role in reducing coastal flooding and erosion while enhancing resilience in vulnerable coastal areas.

A presentation by Damien Khun highlighted Terraformation’s mission, achievements, and commitment to building sustainable, long-term partnerships worldwide.

Under the agreement, the Forestry Commission will provide technical and institutional support to the Keta Blue Carbon Project. This includes bird monitoring, seedling production and distribution, stakeholder engagement, and data collection.

The Commission will also support the development of Hotspot Intervention Areas and Marine Protected Areas, contribute to international climate engagements, and facilitate local implementation through the Keta Lagoon Coastal Resource Centre Secretariat in Anloga.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Hugh Brown, and Terraformation President Jad Daley at a ceremony held at the Commission’s headquarters.

The partnership highlights Ghana’s growing leadership in deploying innovative, nature-based solutions to tackle climate change while delivering tangible benefits to communities and ecosystems.

Emmanuel Gameli Dovia

Climate/Environmental Journalist