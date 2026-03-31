Bucha’s dead demand justice as Europe stands with Ukraine four years on

A delegation of European diplomats were in Ukraine on Tuesday to mark the four-year anniversary of the Bucha massacre and reaffirm their support for the country as it enters its fifth year of war with Russia.

The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas, was accompanied by the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland, Italy, Romania, Ireland, Sweden, Bulgaria and the Baltic states on a visit to Bucha in Ukraine on Tuesday.

They were hosted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha for a sombre commemoration ceremony for the victims of a massacre in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv.

It was here that the bodies of hundreds of civilians who had been summarily executed were found on the streets after Russian forces abandoned Kyiv's suburbs in the early stages of the invasion, in February 2022.

Authorities say that many of the victims were gunned down in the street. Some had their hands tied behind their backs, and others showed signs of torture or rape.

The United Nations has documented more than 70 summary executions.

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At the Church of Saint Andrew in Bucha, Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski reacted after viewing dozens of graphic photographs and a video display of the massacres.

"Anybody who claims that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin is not a war criminal should come and see for themselves," he told The Associated Press.

The Kremlin has rejected all responsibility and accuses Ukraine of having staged the event.

During their visit, the EU foreign ministers released a joint statement pledging "unwavering commitment" to ensuring Russia was held accountable for the Bucha massacre.

Speaking from the memorial dedicated to the victims, Kallas stated that prosecuting those responsible for these "war crimes" is essential to "establishing a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

"One of the things that is really necessary is accountability. Otherwise, you have revenge and retaliation," Kallas said. "If you don't see people doing this to your family held accountable, you will want revenge."

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Kallas insisted on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, to be established under the auspices of the Council of Europe.

The ad hoc international criminal court would prosecute those bearing the greatest political and military responsibility for the aggression against Ukraine and complement the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Sybiha reported that eight European states had confirmed their willingness to join the tribunal and he said he hoped that more countries would join this initiative.

'Justice must be done'

"The scale of Russian atrocities during its aggression is unprecedented on European soil since the Second World War," he argued. "The ashes of Butcha demand that justice be done."

Kallas reiterated Europe's support for Ukraine, despite the stalling of diplomatic efforts in recent months as global attention shifts to the Middle East.

The Iran war is currently a top priority for the United States and risks diverting resources that Kyiv needs, such as air defense systems, while providing Russia with windfall profits through high energy prices.

"We can't let it [the Ukraine war] slip off the table," Kallas said. “We are the ones who have to keep this up because nobody else does."

The EU would continue to "provide military, financial, energy, and humanitarian support," Kallas said in an earlier post on X.

EU talks grapple with war, energy fears and Hungary's veto on Ukraine

Meanwhile, Hungary's blocking of a €90 billion EU loan for Kyiv has put Ukraine's finances under strain.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected reports that his government could suspend the payment of salaries to soldiers and state workers because of the blocked funds.

The EU diplomats also attended a meeting to discuss "the situation on the battlefield, energy security, and Ukraine's path to EU membership."

(with newswires)