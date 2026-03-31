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Eastern Regional Minister advocates for ownership among farmers to revive Ghana’s poultry sector

By Faustina Naa Ayele Johnson, ISD
Agriculture Eastern Regional Minister advocates for ownership among farmers to revive Ghana’s poultry sector
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

In a significant push to enhance Ghana’s poultry industry, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has encouraged participants of the 'Nkoko Nkitinkitin' initiative to take personal ownership of their poultry farming endeavours.

Launched in Koforidua on Friday, the initiative aims to boost food self-sufficiency by revitalising the local poultry sector.

At the program's unveiling, Minister Awatey stressed the crucial role that commitment and diligence play in ensuring its success. “It’s essential to care for your birds properly, follow biosecurity and veterinary practices, and work tirelessly to expand your businesses,” she advised the farmers.

She also appealed to community stakeholders, including traditional leaders and financial institutions, to work collaboratively with the government to unlock the initiative's full potential. Furthermore, Municipal and District Chief Executives have been charged with tracking the beneficiaries’ progress.

The Regional Agriculture Director, Angelina Owusu, confirmed the department’s commitment to effectively implementing the program, which aims to enhance poultry production and empower rural communities.

In spite of early challenges such as logistical setbacks and bird losses, she reported positive progress in the region.

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