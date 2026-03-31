Restoring a National Institution: The Leadership Blueprint Behind NIB’s Revival

In the annals of institutional recovery, there are turnarounds, and then there are interventions.

The distinction is not semantic; it is substantive. A turnaround improves an institution. An intervention rescues it, redefines it, and repositions it as a national asset. The 2025 audited financial statements of the National Investment Bank Plc leave no room for ambiguity: what has occurred at NIB is not routine recovery, it is a decisive, leadership-driven transformation. And at the center of it all stands Chief Dr. Doliwura Zakaria.

Before his assumption of office, the Bank’s story was one of distress that had lingered long enough to shape public perception. The institution had become synonymous with fragility, strained capital, weak profitability, operational inefficiencies, and a credibility deficit that made confidence both scarce and fragile. It was not merely a bank underperforming; it was a national institution at risk of being written off. In such circumstances, what is required is not administrative management, it is command leadership.Chief Doliwura did not inherit a system that needed fine-tuning; he inherited a system that required restoration. And restoration, by its nature, demands difficult choices, firm discipline, and an uncompromising commitment to results. What distinguishes his leadership is not just that the Bank improved, it is the speed, scale, and sustainability of that improvement.

The 2025 audited figures are not just impressive, they are emphatic. Operating income surged to GHS 885.4 million, representing a 135% growth, a clear indication that the Bank’s revenue engine had been decisively reactivated. Profit after tax moved from a negligible GHS 2.8 million in 2024 to GHS 343.9 million in 2025, marking an extraordinary 12,280% growth. This is not incremental progress; it is a structural shift, one that reflects deliberate strategy, disciplined execution, and leadership that understands both risk and opportunity.

Balance sheet performance reinforces this reality. Total assets expanded from GHS 5.84 billion to GHS 12.23 billion, while customer deposits grew from GHS 6.4 billion to GHS 10.19 billion. These are not passive outcomes. Deposits rise when trust returns. Assets grow when strategy is clear. These numbers are, in essence, a referendum on leadership and the verdict is unmistakable.

Even more telling is the transformation of the Bank’s capital position. From a deficit of GHS 850.6 million, the Bank moved to a positive equity position of GHS 1.55 billion, while the Capital Adequacy Ratio surged from negative 47% to a positive 54.5%. In regulatory and financial terms, this represents a complete reversal, from instability to strength, from concern to compliance, from vulnerability to resilience. Such a shift does not happen by chance. It happens when leadership aligns capital, governance, and execution with precision.

The audited financial position further confirms that this is not a temporary spike but a foundational reset. Total assets now stand at over GHS 12.2 billion, with deposits exceeding GHS 10.19 billion, anchoring liquidity and operational stability. The independent auditor’s issuance of an unmodified opinion affirms that these results are not only impressive, they are credible, compliant, and grounded in sound financial reporting standards.

But numbers, as powerful as they are, tell only part of the story. The deeper transformation lies in the institutional culture engineered under Doliwura’s leadership. He understood, from the outset, that no financial recovery can be sustained without human alignment. His decision to aggressively invest in staff, through significant salary adjustments, restoration of long suspended benefits, and large scale promotions, was not populist; it was strategic. A workforce that had endured stagnation for years was re-energized, restructured, and reoriented toward performance.

The scale of this intervention is itself revealing. Salary adjustments exceeding 140% cumulatively and promotions for over 500 staff who had stagnated for years.

Professionalization was equally prioritized, with leadership and branch managers enrolled in certification programs, embedding competence at the core of the Bank’s future.

At the same time, Chief Doliwura imposed strict operational discipline. Costs were reduced by approximately 25%, inefficiencies were eliminated, and technology modernization was accelerated. This balance—investing in people while enforcing cost discipline, is the hallmark of strategic leadership. It reflects an understanding that growth without efficiency is unsustainable, and efficiency without morale is ineffective. He achieved both.

It is also critical to recognize that while recapitalization by government provided necessary financial support, it did not guarantee success. Many institutions have received capital injections without achieving transformation. What distinguishes NIB is that capital was not consumed, it was converted. Converted into growth, into profitability, and into confidence. That conversion is the true measure of leadership.

Even within regulatory disclosures, the turnaround is evident. Capital adequacy, liquidity, and risk indicators all show marked improvement compared to the previous year, signaling that the Bank is not merely performing, it is stabilizing on a stronger foundation. This is the difference between recovery and resilience.

What emerges from this entire episode is a leadership profile that is both rare and instructive. Doliwura is not leading by accident. His background as a chartered accountant, a PhD holder, and a seasoned professional and academician are reflected in the precision of his decisions. His identity as a traditional leader is reflected in the values he brings, discipline, accountability, stewardship, and a deep sense of responsibility to people and institution alike. He does not merely manage systems; he aligns them. He does not merely respond to problems; he anticipates and restructures them.

And perhaps most importantly, he has demonstrated the ability to mobilize belief within the institution, among stakeholders, and across the broader financial ecosystem. That is the hardest currency to earn, and once earned, it becomes the foundation of sustainable success.

The story of the National Investment Bank today is no longer one of survival. It is one of resurgence. It is a story backed not by projections, but by audited results; not by promises, but by performance. It is a reminder that even institutions on the brink can be restored when leadership is firm, competent, and uncompromising in its standards.

From a sorry state to a success story, the transformation of NIB is, at its core, the story of leadership that refused to accept decline as destiny. It is the story of Chief Dr. Doliwura Awushi Zakaria, whose tenure has not only revived a Bank but redefined what is possible when discipline meets vision, and when leadership is anchored in results rather than rhetoric.

By Sanusi Zankawah (PhD)

Senior Research Fellow

Africa Research and Consulting Centre