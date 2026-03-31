NDPC urges MMDAs to establish auto zones to tackle urban congestion and improve planning

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to establish designated auto zones to regulate the sale of used vehicles and improve urban planning across the country.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr Nii Moi Thompson, made the call during a strategic stakeholder consultation held in the Ashanti Region.

He expressed concern over the growing trend of automobile dealers occupying unplanned spaces in major cities, a situation he said contributes to traffic congestion, environmental degradation and inefficient land use.

Dr Thompson emphasised that the creation of structured auto zones would help streamline commercial activities, enhance regulation and create a more organised environment for businesses and the public. He added that formalising the sector through such initiatives could also boost job creation and attract investment into well-planned commercial hubs.

He emphasised that land remains a limited resource that must be managed strategically, noting that effective spatial planning was important for sustainable urban growth and for avoiding long-term development challenges.

The Director General of the NDPC, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, also underscored the need for better coordination in development planning, calling for the alignment of district, regional and national plans into a unified framework.

She explained that development efforts must be flexible and responsive, particularly as financial inflows are often released in phases.

Dr Audrey Smock Amoah further urged planners to prioritise high-impact projects that address critical needs and benefit the largest number of people.

She also stressed the need to finish ongoing projects, noting that many are almost done but are not yet benefiting communities, hence completing them will make better use of funds, improve people’s lives, and strengthen public confidence in development initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Frank Amoakohene, described the consultation as a timely intervention to tackle increasing urban congestion and unregulated commercial activities in the region. He assured that the Regional Coordinating Council would work closely with local assemblies to ensure effective implementation of the proposed policy.

He added that the establishment of designated auto zones would help create a cleaner and more organised urban environment while promoting sustainable economic activities across the Ashanti Region.