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Tue, 31 Mar 2026 Economy & Investments

Ghana signs 11th debt restructuring deal with EXIM India to strengthen economic recovery

By Deborah Narkie Nartey, ISD II Contributor
Ghana signs 11th debt restructuring deal with EXIM India to strengthen economic recovery

Ghana has signed its 11th bilateral debt restructuring agreement, with EXIM India as the latest partner in a move aimed at reinforcing the country’s ongoing economic recovery efforts.

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, described the agreement as a significant milestone in consolidating gains made under Ghana’s broader debt restructuring program.

He indicated that the country is making steady progress towards achieving a low risk of debt distress, supported by improving macroeconomic indicators.

Dr Forson stressed that the restructuring initiative is not only intended to ease Ghana’s immediate debt burden but also to reset the country’s borrowing strategy.

He emphasised that maintaining debt sustainability will be a key priority in all future financing decisions, adding that Ghana is committed to avoiding a return to unsustainable borrowing practices.

Meanwhile, the Resident Representative of Exim India, Rajesh Kumar Gulla, expressed confidence in Ghana’s recovery trajectory.

He noted that the institution recognises the economic challenges the country has faced and is encouraged by the progress made so far.

The agreement forms part of Ghana’s broader efforts to stabilise the economy and restore long-term fiscal sustainability.

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