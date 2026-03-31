ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fisheries Ministry calls for regional cooperation to unlock Africa’s blue economy

By Adwoa Koramah Anokye-Gyimah, ISD II Contributor
General News Fisheries Ministry calls for regional cooperation to unlock Africa’s blue economy
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Emelia Arthur, has called for a Regional Blue Economy Partnership and urged West African nations to treat the blue economy not as a distant ambition but as an immediate opportunity.

She made this call at the opening of the National Fisheries Investment Conference in Liberia on Monday.

She declared that the future of Africa’s maritime and fisheries sector lies in collaboration, sustainable management and deliberate policy planning.

She urged nations along the Atlantic coast to build a regenerative and coordinated blue economy for future generations.

Madam Arthur praised Liberia’s focus on fisheries and marine resources as a bold declaration of intent to transform ocean wealth into prosperity, sustainability and resilience.

“Ghana stands with Liberia not only as a neighbour but as a partner in the shared journey toward building sustainable ocean-based economies,” she said.

She announced that Ghana has developed and received Cabinet approval for its National Blue Economy Strategy, which is now entering the implementation phase, and emphasised that strong institutions, effective governance, and coordinated ocean management are essential for achieving these objectives.

The National Fisheries Investment Conference Liberia 2026 is expected to strengthen partnerships, attract investment into Liberia’s fisheries sector and promote sustainable blue economy development across West Africa.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Education Ministry condemns shooting incident at Yendi primary school Education Ministry condemns shooting incident at Yendi primary school

1 hour ago

Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo Over 10,000 businesses register for govt support under 24-hour economy – Rashid...

1 hour ago

Shops, businesses must close for national clean-up exercise — Ga Mantse orders Shops, businesses must close for national clean-up exercise — Ga Mantse orders

1 hour ago

Mahama commissions Ghana Medical Trust Fund Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Korle Bu Mahama commissions Ghana Medical Trust Fund Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory a...

1 hour ago

Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister raises concerns over mode of fertilizer distribution Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister raises concerns over mode of fertiliz...

1 hour ago

Mahama orders demolition of old Korle Bu maternity block, describes facility as ‘death trap’ Mahama orders demolition of old Korle Bu maternity block, describes facility as ...

2 hours ago

Spain sweltered through its hottest summer on record last year, contributing to destructive wildfires across several regions - MIGUEL RIOPA, AFP Wildfire kills 12 in southern Spain as victims found in vehicles

2 hours ago

Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Council Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Counci...

2 hours ago

GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise

3 hours ago

VIOLENCE SHUTS DOWN ZOHE E.P. SCHOOL IN YENDI Gun shots shut down Zohe E.P. School in Yendi as headteacher assaulted

Just in....
body-container-line