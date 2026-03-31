Fisheries Ministry calls for regional cooperation to unlock Africa’s blue economy

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Emelia Arthur, has called for a Regional Blue Economy Partnership and urged West African nations to treat the blue economy not as a distant ambition but as an immediate opportunity.

She made this call at the opening of the National Fisheries Investment Conference in Liberia on Monday.

She declared that the future of Africa’s maritime and fisheries sector lies in collaboration, sustainable management and deliberate policy planning.

She urged nations along the Atlantic coast to build a regenerative and coordinated blue economy for future generations.

Madam Arthur praised Liberia’s focus on fisheries and marine resources as a bold declaration of intent to transform ocean wealth into prosperity, sustainability and resilience.

“Ghana stands with Liberia not only as a neighbour but as a partner in the shared journey toward building sustainable ocean-based economies,” she said.

She announced that Ghana has developed and received Cabinet approval for its National Blue Economy Strategy, which is now entering the implementation phase, and emphasised that strong institutions, effective governance, and coordinated ocean management are essential for achieving these objectives.

The National Fisheries Investment Conference Liberia 2026 is expected to strengthen partnerships, attract investment into Liberia’s fisheries sector and promote sustainable blue economy development across West Africa.