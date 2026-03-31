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Tue, 31 Mar 2026 Headlines

PAC drags former Defence Ministry procurement Director to AG for prosecution over alleged GH¢4.8 million falsified documents

  Tue, 31 Mar 2026
PAC drags former Defence Ministry procurement Director to AG for prosecution over alleged GH¢4.8 million falsified documents

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has referred former Director of Procurement at the Ministry of Defence, Frank Oliver Kpodo, to the Attorney General of Ghana for prosecution over the alleged procurement of six vehicles valued at GH¢4.8 million.

The decision follows calls by Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor for Mr Kpodo’s immediate interdiction, citing the alleged use of falsified documents in an attempt to procure the vehicles for monitoring the 2024 general elections.

A special audit by the Auditor-General of Ghana had earlier disallowed store receipt vouchers worth GH¢4.8 million, indicating that the vehicles in question were not supplied.

Appearing before the committee on Tuesday, March 31, Mr Kpodo, who now serves as a procurement officer at the Ministry of Lands, explained that the vehicles were initially delivered but later taken away due to concerns over possible non-payment.

He added that he subsequently advised management to extend the contract agreement, an explanation that drew strong criticism from members of the committee.

Mr Dafeamekpor rejected the justification and renewed his call for interdiction.

“…You personalize the transactions, so they became your personal burden. How many vehicles were involved? If you can’t tell us where the vehicles are, at least tell us how many there were.

“So for me, my demand is that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources should interdict this man. He should be interdicted.”

Following the exchanges, the Ranking Member of the committee, Samuel Atta-Mills, referred Mr Kpodo to the Attorney General for prosecution.

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