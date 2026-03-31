2025 was our worst year of existential troubles, always fighting battles — Special Prosecutor

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has described 2025 as the most difficult year in its existence, warning that the institution came under intense pressure that threatened its very survival even as it delivered some of its strongest results.

Speaking at a National Dialogue on the Office on Tuesday, March 31, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng revealed that the year presented a stark contradiction of high performance and severe institutional strain.

“2025 was our best year of performance; at the same time, it was our worst year of existential troubles. Why should Kissi and a few officers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor always fight existential battles just to keep this office running?” he said.

He pointed directly to political pressure, including calls to abolish the office, as a major factor behind the challenges, stressing that such resistance is rooted in the agency’s mandate to hold powerful public officials accountable.

In a passionate appeal, Mr Agyebeng called on civil society organisations to defend the institution, warning that its survival depends on sustained public support.

“When I become the former Special Prosecutor, I want to look back and say: civil society forged this office and civil society preserved it. It is your handiwork. Do not let it die,” he urged.

The concerns come in the wake of a controversial move in December 2025, when Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor introduced a Private Member’s Bill seeking to repeal the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).

The accompanying memorandum argued that the office’s operations over the past eight years had exposed deep structural and constitutional flaws, including duplication of prosecutorial authority with the Attorney General, which it said has led to institutional clashes and delays in criminal trials.

However, the move was later halted after President John Dramani Mahama intervened and requested that the bill be suspended.

Despite the turbulence, the Special Prosecutor’s remarks underscore a growing battle over the future of one of Ghana’s key anti-corruption institutions, as it continues to operate under both pressure and scrutiny.