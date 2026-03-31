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Interior Minister demands probe into GH¢3million payments outside GIFMIS

  Tue, 31 Mar 2026
Headlines Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak
TUE, 31 MAR 2026
Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has called for a comprehensive investigation into transactions worth GH¢3 million processed through the Controller and Accountant General’s Department without going through the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System.

The ministry was flagged for financial irregularities involving commitments of about GH¢3 million, which were settled in 2024. A review of payment records showed that the transactions were linked to outstanding claims.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, March 31, Mr Mubarak emphasised the need for a full scale probe to prevent any recurrence.

He indicated that any mechanism allowing payments to bypass the system could amount to a serious breach.

“I’m not an expert in financing, but Madam Chair, you and I know that there’s no way that any payment will get to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department if it didn’t go through the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS). Unless there’s a way that people can walk to the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department with documentation that hasn’t gone to the GIFMIS, so, so if truly this is something that has happened, it is worth investigating,” he said.

He added, “People could get to the Controller level without passing through the system. For me, it is even a crime. Madam, I agree with you, we must get them to get the facts. And let’s interrogate it properly to see which method was used to set the Controller. So that we make sure that it never happens.”

The call for an investigation comes at a time of increasing scrutiny over public financial management and compliance with procedures aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in government expenditure.

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