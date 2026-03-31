Mahama’s code of conduct boosts transparency among appointees — PTAAM-Africa 

Vice President of PTAAM-AFRICA, Rashid Issah

The Positive Transparency and Accountability Movement, Africa (PTAAM-AFRICA) has commended President John Dramani Mahama for enforcing a code of conduct for political appointees.

The think tank described the policy as a step toward strengthening accountability and ethical governance.

The commendation comes months after the President launched the code in May 2025 as part of efforts to promote transparency, regulate the conduct of public officials, and curb conflicts of interest within government.

The code, which applies to the President, Vice President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, presidential staffers and heads of agencies, prohibits appointees from purchasing state assets either directly or indirectly and restricts the acceptance of gifts from persons with vested interests.

It also requires all covered officials to declare their assets, with sanctions ranging from public apologies to dismissal for non-compliance.

The initiative formed part of the administration’s broader 120-day social contract aimed at restoring public trust in governance.

Speaking at an engagement between the President and civil society organisations at the Jubilee House on Monday, March 30, Vice President of PTAAM-AFRICA, Rashid Issah, said the enforcement of the code reflects a commitment to discipline and accountability among public officials.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for your efforts in ensuring that your appointees adhere to the code of conduct,” he said.

He added that the move signals an improvement in standards within public service.

He further raised concerns about the seeming slow pace of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr. Dominic Ayine to deliver on the government's promised Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) anti-corruption initiative.