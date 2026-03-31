The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has urged government to insulate teacher deployment from political, traditional and other external influences as part of efforts to address teacher shortages across the country.

His call follows concerns over the existence of thousands of unfilled classrooms nationwide and ongoing debates about equitable teacher distribution, particularly in deprived districts.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the education advocate referenced the recent engagement at the Jubilee House where he had asked President John Dramani Mahama when the over 30,000 empty classrooms would be staffed with teachers.

In response, the President indicated that a recruitment portal would soon be opened, accompanied by a policy shift aimed at prioritising deployment quotas for teacher-deprived districts, while excluding surplus areas such as metropolitan and regional capitals.

Mr. Asare said the approach aligns with longstanding recommendations by EduWatch, stressing that clearance and deployment must be directed strictly to areas with genuine shortages.

He emphasised the need for accountability in the deployment process, particularly among District Education Directors responsible for managing allocation quotas.

“For this to work, civil society groups must have access to placement data for real-time monitoring and reporting,” he said.

He further cautioned that failure to adopt a needs-based system could worsen existing disparities in the education sector.

“If the President shields teacher distribution from political, traditional, and religious influence, we can solve this,” he stated.

According to the EduWatch boss, the continued preference-based postings would only deepen inequities and undermine efforts to fill classrooms across the country.