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Teacher shortage will be addressed if distribution is free from interference — Kofi Asare

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Education Teacher shortage will be addressed if distribution is free from interference— Kofi Asare
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has urged government to insulate teacher deployment from political, traditional and other external influences as part of efforts to address teacher shortages across the country.

His call follows concerns over the existence of thousands of unfilled classrooms nationwide and ongoing debates about equitable teacher distribution, particularly in deprived districts.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the education advocate referenced the recent engagement at the Jubilee House where he had asked President John Dramani Mahama when the over 30,000 empty classrooms would be staffed with teachers.

In response, the President indicated that a recruitment portal would soon be opened, accompanied by a policy shift aimed at prioritising deployment quotas for teacher-deprived districts, while excluding surplus areas such as metropolitan and regional capitals.

Mr. Asare said the approach aligns with longstanding recommendations by EduWatch, stressing that clearance and deployment must be directed strictly to areas with genuine shortages.

He emphasised the need for accountability in the deployment process, particularly among District Education Directors responsible for managing allocation quotas.

“For this to work, civil society groups must have access to placement data for real-time monitoring and reporting,” he said.

He further cautioned that failure to adopt a needs-based system could worsen existing disparities in the education sector.

“If the President shields teacher distribution from political, traditional, and religious influence, we can solve this,” he stated.

According to the EduWatch boss, the continued preference-based postings would only deepen inequities and undermine efforts to fill classrooms across the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Yabi Yabi | 3/31/2026 5:24:09 PM

Why do we, Ghanaians, stay away from talking about the elephant in the room? The issue of deploying civil and public servants to villages, small towns aka rural communities has been with us since Ghana became independent. It is truly sad to see the level of idiocy, incompetence, arrogance and ignorance who compete on Ghana airwaves year-in and year-out to let the world believe that their collection of classroom earned or bought credentials equate to wisdom or intelligence while basic issues c...

Comments1
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