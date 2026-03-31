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Civil society must protect OSP from abolition attempts — Kissi Agyebeng

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Civil society must protect OSP from abolition attempts — Kissi Agyebeng
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has called on civil society organisations to support efforts to safeguard the independence and continuity of the Office of the Special Prosecutor amid what he says are ongoing attempts to abolish it.

He stressed that the survival of the anti-corruption institution should not depend on the goodwill of any sitting president, but rather on deliberate institutional strengthening and public backing to ensure its longevity beyond individual officeholders.

Speaking at a national dialogue on the OSP organised by CDD-Ghana in Accra on Tuesday, March 31, he noted that attempts to scrap the office were still active and urged stakeholders to remain vigilant.

According to him, civil society must take a more active role in protecting the mandate of the office to guarantee its effectiveness and independence over time.

He argued that reforms and structural support should be designed in a way that allows future Special Prosecutors to operate without constant political or institutional resistance.

"Civil society must help build an institution that stands the test of time, rather than one that depends on the goodwill of any president," he said.

He further asserted that the focus should be on strengthening the legal and administrative framework of the office, so that successors do not spend significant time defending its existence instead of carrying out their mandate.

“We should not allow future Special Prosecutors to spend their time fighting for the survival of the office instead of focusing on their core mandate,” he noted.

The dialogue forms part of broader national conversations aimed at assessing the performance, challenges, and future of the Office of the Special Prosecutor since its establishment as an independent anti-corruption body.

It also comes on the back of recent attempts by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor to reap the OSP Act, 2017.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kwame | 3/31/2026 6:45:29 PM

If you don't want the abolition of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, then do a good job because you are wasting the public's funds.

Comments1
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