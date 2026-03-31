CEANA launches 2026 Convention, rallies support for health and development in Ewe land

The President of the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA), Mr William Kumah, has called for a stronger collaboration between the diaspora and local communities to drive development, particularly in healthcare and education, across Eʋe Land.

Speaking at the official launch of the CEANA 2026 Convention held at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), on Saturday 28th March, Mr Kumah said the gathering marked not just the beginning of a convention but a renewed commitment to improving lives through unity and shared purpose.

He reiterated that the theme for the 2026 convention, “Preserving Culture and Inspiring Generations,” reflects both the need to protect cultural identity and the responsibility to invest in future generations.

Mr Kumah, who is also an Informatics Analyst in oncology revealed that CEANA is exploring partnerships across Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Europe to bring expertise and resources together to improve healthcare delivery and education in the region.

A key part of this vision, he said, is to transform UHAS into a centre for advanced medical research and treatment, particularly in areas such as cancer care.

He pointed out that diseases affecting Africans often differ from those studied in other parts of the world, making local research very important.

He emphasised the need to build a future where quality healthcare can be accessed in the region without having to travel outside the country.

According to him, many people are unable to afford treatment outside the country, and delays in seeking care overseas often result in avoidable deaths.

“How many of us can afford to buy a ticket and seek medical attention outside the country? By the time you get there, it may be too late. It is incumbent upon all of us to make home better,” he noted.

He stressed that CEANA’s vision goes beyond social gatherings, noting that the organisation exists to ensure that the strength and resources of the diaspora are directly channelled into meaningful development back home.

Mr Kumah explained that the choice of the UHAS campus for the launch was deliberate, as it aligns with CEANA’s growing focus on strengthening healthcare systems in the region.

“We have a beautiful campus here in Eʋe Land, and this is a health institution. Our vision going forward is how we can collaborate with the community and leadership to make it better,” he said.

Mr Kumah also highlighted the urgent need for increased awareness and research into diseases such as cancer and prostate conditions, which he said affect many people but receive limited attention.

He stressed that investing in research at institutions like UHAS would help provide better understanding and treatment options tailored to local populations.

“We are losing our loved ones to diseases we do not fully understand. We need to move beyond assumptions and invest in scientific research to find solutions,” he said.

He further noted that building a strong healthcare system in Eʋe Land would not only save lives but also reduce the burden on families who struggle to seek treatment abroad.

“We want a future where research can be done on this campus, serve our people, and treat our people right here. People should be able to travel from across the region to access quality care here,” he added.

Mr Kumah acknowledged that the vision would require collective effort and resources, noting that CEANA alone cannot achieve it.

He therefore called on individuals, stakeholders, and the diaspora to support the initiative, particularly by participating in the upcoming convention scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., from September 3 to September 7, 2026.

“The 2026 convention will be the engine that drives this vision. If you have the capacity and the resources, come and support us,” he appealed.

The CEANA President also paid tribute to longstanding contributors to the organisation, including former Volta Regional Minister Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, for their continuous support over the years.

In an interview with journalists, Mr Kumah shared his personal motivation for championing development initiatives, stating that his belief in equal opportunities for all drives his commitment.

“I believe all human beings are created equal. Some of us had the opportunity to attend good schools, but there are many children in the villages who did not get that chance. Yet some of them struggle and still become some of the best professionals,” he said.

He added that giving back to society is a responsibility, especially for those who have had access to opportunities.

The Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee on Education and Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, Hon. Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe, who was also present at the event commended CEANA in an interview with journalists for its consistent contribution to development in the Volta Region and beyond.

He said the organisation has over the years supported the construction of educational and health infrastructure, as well as provided scholarships to students in Ghana, Togo, and Benin.

“I have attended their congress, and you will see the unity that binds them. Their development agenda has gone a long way to alleviate the suffering of many communities,” he said.

Hon. Nortsu-Kotoe emphasised the importance of unity in achieving development goals, urging stakeholders in the region to work together regardless of differences.

“Without unity of purpose, we cannot develop. We must come together, identify our challenges, and move forward with a common agenda,” he stated.

He added that the region still has significant development needs and called on both political leaders and citizens to support initiatives that promote progress.

Earlier in his address, Mr Kumah highlighted CEANA’s 33-year history, noting that the organisation has grown from a small idea formed at a funeral into a strong network of over 20 associations in the diaspora.

He said CEANA has implemented numerous projects across the Volta Region and Eʋe communities in Togo and Benin, focusing on education, healthcare, and community development.

“As we gather, we do so with purpose, with vision, and with a plan. Today, we are not simply launching a convention; we are launching a commitment to our people and our future,” he said.

Mr Kumah officially declared the 2026 CEANA Convention launched, calling on all stakeholders to unite in turning the organisation’s vision into reality.

“From the diaspora to the soil, we are building the future of Eʋe Land. Let us rise together in unity, in purpose, and in action,” he concluded.

As part of efforts to promote quality education in the region, some Seniour High School students were also awarded scholarships to support their education.