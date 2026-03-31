Adenta Court fines two Frafraha Community Day SHS students and Okada rider GH₵4,000 each for assault on teacher

An Adenta Circuit Court has ordered three students to pay GH₵4,000 each in compensation to a teacher they assaulted, and to sign a two‑year bond of good behaviour or face imprisonment.

They are Hassan Bashiru and Mohassan Bashiru, both students of Frafraha Community Day Senior High School, and Mustapha Sani, alias “Dady,” an Okada rider and student whose school was not disclosed.

The compensation is to be paid to Mr Nicolas Teye, a Social Studies teacher at West Africa Senior High School (WASS) and complainant in the case.

The three were initially charged with conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful presence on school premises, and assault.

Hassan Bashiru faced an additional charge of causing harm after striking Mr Teye on the head with a stick, rendering him unconscious.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, told the court that on February 13, 2026, the accused visited WASS during school hours to meet their girlfriends.

Mr Teye asked them to leave the classroom, but they refused until he and other teachers drove them away.

Later that afternoon, the trio returned with motorbikes and a bicycle, confronted Mr Teye and assaulted him.

The teacher was treated at Pantang Government Hospital and was advised to undergo an MRI scan due to the severity of the head injury.

Police arrested the accused on February 16, 2026, and they admitted the offences in their caution statements.

Appearing in court with their lawyers, the accused changed their pleas from not guilty to guilty.

The court subsequently imposed the fines, compensation order, and behavioural bond, warning that failure to comply would result in a two‑year custodial sentence.

GNA