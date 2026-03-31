Police arrest suspects in cybercrime and violent cases

The Ghana Police Service has announced a series of successful operations against cybercrime, violent offences, and organised crime, leading to multiple arrests across the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Grace Ansah‑Akrofi, Director‑General of the Police Public Affairs Department, disclosed the developments at a press briefing in Accra, noting that the operations were intelligence‑led and coordinated nationwide.

She highlighted four major cases, including the arrest of two suspects for creating and circulating high‑level AI‑generated deepfake content impersonating former President John Dramani Mahama and Mrs Lordina Mahama.

The fraudulent material, shared widely on Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp, was designed to deceive and defraud the public.

Bernard Mensah, who operated online under the alias “Charity Quaicoe,” was arrested between Kasoa and Kokrobite for impersonating Mrs Mahama in financial scams.

Another suspect, Michael Ebo Safo, was arrested at Anyan Abaasa in the Central Region for allegedly running a fake account impersonating the former President.

DCOP Ansah‑Akrofi cautioned that the creation and dissemination of deepfake content constitutes a criminal offence under Ghanaian law.

In a separate case, police arrested John Kwabena Owusu‑Ansah at Antoakrom in the Ashanti Region after a viral video showed him issuing threats and making allegations against Justice Patricia Quansah, a High Court Judge.

He was apprehended following a petition by the Judicial Service and remains in custody.

The Police also arrested Eric Kenny in connection with the murder of 56‑year‑old farmer Enoch Obiri at Obomofodensua in the Suhum Municipality.

Investigations revealed that the victim was attacked on February 13, 2026, after arriving at his farm.

Kenny, who had allegedly threatened the deceased over a personal dispute, was arrested at Kwahu Sikamu after going into hiding.

In a breakthrough against organised crime, four suspects were arrested for a series of jewellery shop robberies in Accra and Takoradi between April and October 2025.

Police identified Abdul Aziz Mamoud, also known as Justin Martin, an American, as the alleged mastermind.

The gang is believed to have stolen jewellery worth millions of cedis during coordinated attacks in Westlands, Dzorwulu and East Legon.

Items retrieved included a hammer, motorbikes, a toy pistol and jewellery equipment.

The suspects admitted their involvement, and efforts are underway to arrest an alleged receiver of the stolen items.

Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohonu, Inspector‑General of Police, commended officers for their work and reaffirmed the Service's commitment to tackling crime in all its forms.

The Police urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, both online and within communities, to support efforts to maintain law and order.

GNA