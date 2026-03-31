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NAM1 trial to proceed online over health concerns

  Tue, 31 Mar 2026
Headlines Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1
TUE, 31 MAR 2026
Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1

The trial of the embattled founder and Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, will now be conducted online following concerns over his health.

NAM1 was expected to continue his examination in chief yesterday, but the court informed parties that it had received a medical report indicating that the accused needed to be excused from physically attending proceedings.

Watkins Adama, a Principal State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney General, confirmed that he had seen the excuse duty, although he did not have a copy of it.

The court, presided over by Justice Sedinam Awo Kwadam, consequently decided that NAM1’s evidence would be taken via video link, noting that there were no objections from his legal team.

It also emerged during the proceedings that NAM1 and his lawyers have still not filed witness statements for the accused and his intended witnesses as previously directed by the court.

Despite this, the court indicated that a link would be made available to enable the trial to continue online while NAM1 recovers from his illness. The case has been adjourned to April 1 for continuation.

NAM1, alongside two of his companies, Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Limited, is standing trial on 39 counts including defrauding by false pretence, inducing members of the public to invest, and money laundering, involving a total sum of GH¢340,835,650.

At the previous sitting, his lawyers indicated the possibility of calling about 20 witnesses to defend the charges of defrauding by false pretence and other allegations.

The court had earlier ordered NAM1 to file witness statements for all his witnesses to support case management and ensure orderly proceedings.

That directive reinforced an earlier order issued in 2024 after the court determined that the prosecution had established a prima facie case requiring the accused persons to mount a defence.

However, his lawyer, Paa Joy Boateng, informed the court that they were unable to comply with the directive, stating that it was not feasible to complete witness statements for the estimated 20 witnesses.

“Also, there are over 100 documents which we were reviewing and some of which are with some state institutions yet to be received to help in the defence of the A1 (NAM1) in particular,” he further indicated.

NAM1 has already begun outlining the processes that led to Menzgold obtaining a licence from the Minerals Commission.

According to him, the transition from the Precious Minerals Marketing Company as the then licensing authority to the Minerals Commission was influenced by two main factors.

He explained that one of the reasons was that Menzgold, which started as a relatively small organisation, grew significantly into a large and successful company with multiple branches across Ghana, attributing this to effective management, vision, resourcefulness, and regulatory compliance.

NAM1 added that the second reason stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the Gold Exporters Association of Ghana against the Precious Minerals Marketing Company after it introduced a regulation that was alleged to infringe on their commercial and economic rights.

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