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Mahama announces April 15 launch of free primary healthcare programme

  Tue, 31 Mar 2026
Health Mahama announces April 15 launch of free primary healthcare programme
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana’s Free Primary Healthcare Programme will be officially launched on April 15, 2026, as part of efforts to remove financial barriers to accessing basic healthcare services.

He made the announcement on Monday during the opening of a presidential dialogue with civil society organisations at the Presidency, where he urged stakeholders to support public education on the initiative and contribute to monitoring its implementation across the country.

President Mahama explained that the programme is intended to improve access to essential healthcare services from district hospitals to community-based facilities.

“This initiative intends to remove financial barriers to basic healthcare, increase access at the community level, and enhance preventive care,” he stated.

Under the programme, Ghanaians will be able to receive free treatment at district hospitals and Community-based Health Planning and Services CHPS compounds without presenting a National Health Insurance Scheme card.

A major focus of the initiative is preventive healthcare. Government plans to deploy 6,000 community health volunteers, with one assigned to each electoral area, to conduct door-to-door screenings using basic diagnostic tools such as blood pressure monitors and glucometers.

The programme will also establish community pharmacies to provide affordable generic medicines, particularly for conditions such as hypertension. This is expected to allow individuals identified through screenings to access treatment more conveniently without travelling long distances.

President Mahama stressed that the April 15 rollout date remains unchanged and called on civil society organisations to intensify public awareness campaigns, especially in underserved areas. He also encouraged them to serve as a feedback channel to help identify and address challenges during implementation.

The Free Primary Healthcare Programme is expected to work alongside the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, which is scheduled to become operational in April and will focus on treating non-communicable diseases including cancer, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease.

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