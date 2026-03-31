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Sammy Gyamfi celebrates 37th birthday with donations to Dzorwulu Special School, promises school bus

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Donations Sammy Gyamfi celebrates his 37th birthday
TUE, 31 MAR 2026
Sammy Gyamfi celebrates his 37th birthday

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GoldBod Ghana, Sammy Gyamfi, has celebrated his 37th birthday by extending generosity to vulnerable groups, donating a large quantity of food items and essential supplies to the Dzorwulu Special School.

The donation included assorted foodstuffs, such as rice, bottled water, and other necessities, to support the students' welfare.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Gyamfi shared the motivation behind his gesture. “Yesterday was my 37th birthday, and I knew it wouldn’t be complete unless I came to the special school,” he said.

He further expressed his joy in celebrating the milestone with the students: “I know that coming here to celebrate with you, to share in the joy of the occasion, and to bless you as I have been blessed by God, will make my 37th birthday complete. We came with a lot of food and goods.”

Mr. Gyamfi also announced plans to further support the school, revealing that a school bus would be donated later in the week to improve transportation for the students.

In addition to his visit to the special school, the NDC official extended his philanthropic efforts to the Department of Child Health at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he made additional donations.

Addressing staff and patients at the facility, he said, “Today we came to visit you and see what help you need so we can support you.”

The gestures have been widely welcomed, highlighting Mr. Gyamfi’s commitment to supporting children and healthcare institutions across the country.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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