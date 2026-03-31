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Police arrest 49-year-old man seen in viral video allegedly threatening High Court judge

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Police arrest 49-year-old man seen in viral video allegedly threatening High Court judge
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 49-year-old man captured in a viral video allegedly issuing threats against a High Court judge.

The suspect, identified as John Kwabena Owusu Ansah, was picked up by the Police Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team following intelligence gathering.

The arrest comes after the circulation of a video in which the suspect allegedly used abusive language and made serious allegations against Justice Patricia Quansah, raising concerns about judicial safety.

“The video contained threats, abusive language, and allegations accusing the judge of criminal conduct. The content raised serious concern about the safety of the judge and the reputation of the Judiciary,” the Police said in a statement issued on March 31.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested at his hideout at Antoakrom in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, March 27, after a period of surveillance.

Police say he is currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

“The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting investigations and will be put before the court,” the statement added.

The Police Service has reiterated its commitment to protecting judicial officers and maintaining public confidence in the justice system.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Opoku. | 3/31/2026 12:39:14 PM

What is the background to this incident?

Comments2
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