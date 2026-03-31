Government reaffirms commitment to modernising Ghana Armed Forces

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to retooling and modernising the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to strengthen its operational readiness amid evolving security challenges in the sub-region.

He gave the assurance on Thursday at the closing session of a four-day General Headquarters Retreat organised by the GAF at Mampong-Akuapem under the theme: “Resetting the Ghana Armed Forces: Reviving Regimentation to Build Resilience, Foster Unity and Sustain a Professional Cohesive Force that safeguards sovereignty and supports National Development.”

Mr Genfi disclosed that strategic interventions are already underway to upgrade the capacity of the military, underscoring the government’s recognition that a well-resourced armed force remains essential to safeguarding national sovereignty and stability.

“The government will continue to provide the necessary resources and policy direction to enable GAF to effectively execute its mandate,” he stated, while commending the Military High Command for its professionalism and dedication to national security.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, lauded the GAF for its role in promoting inter-agency collaboration, describing such cooperation as important in addressing emerging and complex security threats that transcend institutional boundaries.

The National Security Coordinator, Osman Abdul-Razak, emphasised the importance of unity among all security stakeholders. He assured the Military High Command of continued cooperation to enhance national security efforts.

The Chief of the Defence Staff, William Agyapong, expressed appreciation to the government and partner ministries for their ongoing support and reiterated the military’s unwavering commitment to defending the territorial integrity of the nation.