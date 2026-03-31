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GMA Director General urges youth to build skills, reject ‘No Jobs’ mindset

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
Social News GMA Director General urges youth to build skills, reject ‘No Jobs’ mindset
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

The Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Dr Kamal-Deen Ali (Naval Capt Rtd), has urged Ghanaian youth to see themselves as a “generation of opportunities” by acquiring practical skills and rejecting the widespread belief that jobs are unavailable.

Addressing students of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School (Real AMASS) in Kumasi during the school’s 75th anniversary celebrations last Friday, Dr Ali cautioned that no employer wants to pay for unproductive labour.

He stressed that the real challenge facing job seekers was not the absence of opportunities but inadequate preparation and a lack of competitive skills.

Leading a sensitisation programme under the GMA’s “Go-to-Sea” campaign, he encouraged students to shift their mindset, warning against using smartphones solely for entertainment. Instead, he urged them to leverage digital tools for research and skill development, particularly in areas such as computer literacy and data management.

Dr Ali noted that careers at sea are financially and professionally rewarding, offering diverse opportunities beyond traditional science backgrounds.

Sharing his own career journey, he illustrated that professional paths are rarely linear, recounting his transition from science studies to law, a distinguished 20-year military career, and eventual appointment as GMA Director General in 2025. “Remain adaptable and focused on long-term goals,” he advised.

Technical experts from the GMA, including Chief Examiner Capt. Samuel Ofori-Danquah and Senior Maritime Officer Marvin Ayoo outlined requirements for seafaring careers, remuneration packages, and progression paths, while emphasising that the maritime sector offers roles in logistics, culinary services, administration, and maritime law.

Assistant Head of Domestic at T.I. Ahmadiyya, Kamaldeen Ahmad, commended the initiative, noting that exposing students to such opportunities is critical as they make pivotal career decisions.

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