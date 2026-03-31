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Headmistress praises Kwadaso MP for transformative support to education

By Enock Akonnor
Education Headmistress praises Kwadaso MP for transformative support to education
TUE, 31 MAR 2026

The headmistress of Central Agric Basic School, Madam Abigail Adjei, has heaped praise on the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Kingsley Nyarko, describing him as hardworking, visionary, supportive, and selfless in his commitment to education.

She commended the MP for his consistent interventions in the school, highlighting his provision of school uniforms in 2024, donation of library books in 2025, and the recent commissioning of a fully equipped ICT laboratory.

According to her, these efforts demonstrate his unwavering dedication to improving teaching and learning conditions.

Madam Adjei made these remarks during the commissioning of a newly refurbished ICT laboratory at the school on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The facility was equipped through a donation by Prof. Nyarko as part of efforts to enhance digital learning in the Kwadaso Municipality.

Under the initiative, both Central Agric Basic School and Atwima Amanfrom Basic School received 15 desktop computers, 16 desks, 32 chairs, as well as a projector and projection screen to support effective ICT education.

The commissioning ceremonies, held separately at the two schools, were attended by traditional leaders, education officials, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders.

Also present were the Deputy Municipal Education Director, Mr. Lious Boakye, and a representative of the Municipal Chief Executive, Eric Assibey.

Madam Adjei noted that the ICT laboratory marks a significant milestone in the history of the school, as it now provides learners with access to modern technological tools to explore, learn, and innovate. She added that the facility will also enhance teaching methods and improve the overall quality of education.

At Atwima Amanfrom Basic School, the headmistress, Madam Julieth Serwaa Boateng, also expressed gratitude to the MP, describing the intervention as a major breakthrough for the school, which had operated for over 65 years without an ICT laboratory.

In his address, Prof. Nyarko emphasized the importance of ICT in modern education, stating that no nation can achieve meaningful development without equipping its learners with digital skills.

He reiterated his commitment to expanding access to educational infrastructure, particularly in underserved communities within the constituency.

A representative of the Municipal Chief Executive urged the beneficiary schools to make effective use of the equipment and ensure proper maintenance to sustain its impact.

The donation forms part of Prof. Nyarko’s broader initiative to promote digital literacy and improve educational outcomes across the Kwadaso Municipality.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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