ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Green wave' ebbs in local elections, as French Greens become key allies on left

By Sarah Elzas
Europe Olivier Chassignole/AFP
TUE, 31 MAR 2026
© Olivier Chassignole/AFP

The Greens were key partners for the Socialists and the left in France's 2026 local elections, but the results were a far cry from the “green wave" of the 2020 elections. What has happened to the French Green party, and what is the state of political ecology today?

In the 2020 local elections several major cities, including Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Lyon, elected green mayors for the first time.

The "green wave" felt like a turning point for the environmental movement and political ecology. The Covid pandemic, an increasing amount of climate-related natural disasters, including a heatwave in the summer of 2019, and youth climate protests supported by the likes of Greta Thunberg had put environmental issues to the forefront.

Interview: French climate activist on impact of global youth movement

Since then, economic concerns have pushed climate change to the back burner, and the shift was reflected in the 2026 election results.

The Green mayors of Bordeaux and Strasbourg were defeated, and in Lyon, Grégory Doucet only narrowly held on against a centre-right challenger.

"Even if voters in these cities feel that green mayors put good environmental policies into place, on the forefront of their mind were socio-economic issues, and questions related to security and employment, which made things difficult for these mayors," Matthieu Gallard, research director at the Ipsos-BVA poling agency told RFI.

No longer feels like a crisis

"For a large part of French people, there is the growing feeling, as we see in our surveys, that these extreme climate events have become normal. It is not as alarming as it was just a few years ago," Gallard said.

Environmental concerns have also been absorbed into the mainstream, on the left and right. In Paris, even the conservative mayoral candidate, Rachida Dati, promised more green spaces in the city, which was a hallmark of the outgoing Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo's urban planning.

Her successor, Emmanuel Grégoire, won comfortably in an alliance with the Greens.

"The left needs alliances, just to succeed but to survive," Sylvie Ollitrault, a CNRS researcher who studies green movements, told RFI.

And French Greens have historically leaned left.
"Their agenda on climate, and their interest in transforming the system, places them more on the left than on the right," said Ollitrault, adding that the hardening of the right has made alliances with the Greens increasingly unthinkable.

Listen to an interview with Sylvie Ollitrault in the Spotlight on France podcast

The left, however, is divided, with the hard-left France Unbowed, led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, making inroads, but also causing rifts by taking stances that many see as too radical.

"The difficulty for the Greens now is that they are between two big challenges: the Socialist Party and France Unbowed, which are both fighting to represent the left. And the Greens are in between," said Ollitrault.

During the 2026 local elections, the Socialist party left it up to individual candidates to decide whether to ally with France Unbowed candidates in the second round, and many of those who did lost, raising questions about the strategy ahead of future elections, notably the 2027 presidential polls.

Urban-rural divide

Another challenge for the greens it he urban-rural divide on environmental issues. The 2020 "green wave" was concentrated on big cities.

"We now have two fronts: Big cities like Paris, Lyon, etc., have one set of values, and the other part of France contests those values," said Ollitrault, pointing to Grégoire's victory night bicycle ride to Paris city hall as a way of displaying his urban green credentials.

In rural and agricultural areas, farers struggling with economic hardship have pushed back against environmental regulations.

"The majority of farmer organisations are opposed to green positions and ecological norms", said Ollitrault.

The far right National Rally has moved to capitalise on that discontent, strengthening its grip in rural areas.

EU agrees to relax green regulations in Europe's agricultural policy

Meanwhile, the environmental movement itself appears to be stepping back from formal politics, according to Ollitrault, who says that those active in NGOs and citizen networks are increasingly critical of political parties.

"Political parties are very weak in France, because many people don't vote – a real problem," she said.

"Maybe social transformation and ecology will find more support from associations, NGOs or citizen networks than through political parties."

Listen to an interview with Sylvie Ollitrault in the Spotlight on France podcast, episode 142, listen here.

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Spain sweltered through its hottest summer on record last year, contributing to destructive wildfires across several regions - MIGUEL RIOPA, AFP Wildfire kills 12 in southern Spain as victims found in vehicles

1 hour ago

Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Council Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Counci...

1 hour ago

GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise

2 hours ago

VIOLENCE SHUTS DOWN ZOHE E.P. SCHOOL IN YENDI Gun shots shut down Zohe E.P. School in Yendi as headteacher assaulted

10 hours ago

Ghanas development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justice Ghana's development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justic...

10 hours ago

National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong familys claim National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong ...

10 hours ago

KMA Boss Kumasi: KMA directs closure of commercial activities for July 11 metro-wide clea...

10 hours ago

We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim

10 hours ago

9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local Government Minister 9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local...

11 hours ago

A file photo showing Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) riding on the back of pickup trucks in Kidal, Mali on April 26, 2026. - AFP Mali rebels attack convoy of Russian reinforcements headed to besieged military ...

Just in....
body-container-line