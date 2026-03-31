Kwadaso MP Prof. Kingsley Nyarko delivers ICT lifeline to schools after decades of digital neglect

The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Kingsley Nyarko, has donated Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to two basic schools in the Kwadaso Municipality as part of efforts to enhance digital learning.

The beneficiary institutions; Atwima Amanfrom Basic School and Central Agric Basic School each received 15 desktop computers, 16 desks, 32 chairs, as well as a projector and projection screen to equip their computer laboratories.

The newly refurbished ICT laboratories were commissioned on Monday, March 30, 2026, during separate ceremonies attended by traditional leaders, education officials, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders.

Present at the events were the Deputy Municipal Education Director, Mr. Lious Boakye, and a representative of the Municipal Chief Executive, Eric Assibey.

Addressing participants at Atwima Amanfrom Basic School, Prof. Nyarko explained that the intervention was in response to a request by the school’s headmistress, Madam Julieth Serwaa Boateng.

He observed that despite its long history, the school had not previously benefited from ICT infrastructure.

He underscored the critical role of technology in modern education, stressing that access to digital tools is essential for national development.

“No country can make progress when we deny our learners these facilities,” he stated.

Prof. Nyarko further reaffirmed his commitment to improving educational infrastructure across the constituency, particularly in expanding access to ICT facilities in underserved schools.

The headmistress of Atwima Amanfrom Basic School, Madam Julieth Serwaa Boateng, expressed appreciation for the support, describing it as a major milestone for the school.

She revealed that the institution had operated for over 65 years without an ICT laboratory, adding that the new facility would greatly enhance teaching and learning.

She, however, appealed for additional support, including a photocopier machine and fencing to improve security on the school premises.

Similarly, the headmistress of Central Agric Basic School, Madam Abigail Adjei, thanked the MP for the gesture, noting that her school had also lacked ICT equipment since its establishment.

She said the donation has brought renewed hope and excitement to both teachers and students.

A representative of the Municipal Chief Executive urged the schools to make effective use of the equipment and ensure proper maintenance to sustain its impact.

The donation forms part of Prof. Nyarko’s broader initiative to promote digital literacy and improve educational outcomes within the Kwadaso Municipality.