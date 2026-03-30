Govt will amend Public Procurement Act to limit sole sourcing — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that government will amend the Public Procurement Act to limit the use of single sourcing, as part of efforts to improve transparency and ensure value for money in public spending.

He made the announcement on Monday, March 30 during a meeting with Civil Society Organisations at the Jubilee House in Accra, explaining that the move is in response to concerns raised in a recent investigation by The Fourth Estate into the Big Push Programme.

The report alleged that the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, oversaw the award of 81 sole sourced contracts valued at more than GH¢73 billion within seven months, raising questions about transparency and possible cost inflation.

“I note the recent expose by the Fourth Estate on procurement processes related to the award of contracts under the Big Push Programme. While sole sourcing is legal under certain circumstances, open, transparent tenders are always preferable for achieving competitive pricing and value for money,” President Mahama said.

The President indicated that he has directed his office to obtain and review the full report, while also requesting a detailed response from the Ministry of Roads and Highways to guide further government action.

“It is precisely for such situations that I announce that government will introduce amendments to the Public Procurement Act to limit single sourcing, promote greater transparency, and ensure proper value for money for the funds we spend on projects,” he stated.

He further disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has been tasked to fast track the creation of an Independent Value for Money Office, which will be responsible for scrutinising all single source procurement under the revised law.

“Single sourcing must be used as sparingly as possible, and we will consult with civil society on the new legislation we propose to restrict its use,” he added.

President Mahama also urged civil society to play an active role in monitoring public projects and budget implementation to strengthen accountability.

“Together we can rebuild and strengthen public trust in our institutions,” he said.