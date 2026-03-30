Mahama orders probe into ‘Big Push’ sole-sourced contracts

President John Dramani Mahama has ordered his office to obtain the full report by The Fourth Estate on the Big Push road projects.

The directive follows findings by the media outlet which raised concerns about procurement practices under the programme, including the widespread use of sole sourcing and possible cost inflation.

The report alleged that the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, supervised the award of 81 sole-sourced contracts valued at more than GH¢73 billion within a seven-month period.

Speaking during an engagement with Civil Society Organisations, the President also instructed the Ministry of Roads and Highways to provide a comprehensive response to the allegations to guide any further action.

“While sole sourcing is legal in certain circumstances under our current procurement law, we all agree that open, transparent tenders are always preferable for achieving competitive pricing and value for money.

“Although we have received snippets of the investigation on the media, I have instructed my office to obtain the full detailed report from the Fourth Estate and to conduct a study of the various allegations presented in the report.

“We are also requesting the Minister for Roads and Highways to present a detailed response to those allegations made there in, in order to inform government’s action,” he said.