Toende United crowned champions of Ndebugre Memorial Tournament

Toende United clinched victory in the Ndebugre Memorial Football Tournament after defeating Binaba FC 1 0 in a closely contested final at Zebilla Primary School Park in the Bawku West District.

The six-day tournament, held from March 23 to 28, 2026, honoured the late John Akparibo Ndebugre, who is widely remembered for his contributions to the community.

Eight teams participated in the competition, which drew the presence of the District Chief Executive, Assembly Members, family and friends.

Nelson Ndeba Ndebugre, a member of the Ndebugre family, expressed appreciation to supporters and pledged to deliver an astro turf facility to the constituency by 2028 to support football development.

The District Chief Executive, James Ayamwego, urged the youth to avoid drug use and instead embrace sports as a means of building unity and personal growth.

All participating teams were presented with awards in recognition of their participation and sportsmanship.