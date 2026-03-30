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New Town building collapse a sign of system failure — Edem Agbana

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana
MON, 30 MAR 2026
Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has described the Accra New Town building collapse as a clear failure of the country’s regulatory and enforcement systems.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, March 29, left three people dead, while more than 20 others were rescued and are receiving treatment, according to Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

The collapse has renewed concerns about weak enforcement of building regulations and the role of local authorities in preventing such disasters.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day programme on Monday, March 30, the MP said the tragedy reflects systemic lapses at the level of district assemblies.

“What happened yesterday was not fate; it was failure—failure of the system,” he stated.

Edem Agbana pointed to what he deem as the failure of officials responsible for monitoring buildings, noting that reports suggest the structure had existed in a dangerous state for years without intervention.

He raised concerns about the lack of inspections, enforcement of safety directives, and accountability within the assemblies.

“We cannot keep failing citizens in this manner… people must be held responsible,” he added.

The MP further criticised the recurring pattern where disasters are followed by condolences and investigations, with little long-term action to prevent future occurrences.

He stressed that preventive measures must be prioritised over reactive responses.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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