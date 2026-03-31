Ghanaian lecturer pushes for two year degrees for non-technical university courses

Dr Enock Katere has ignited a nationwide conversation after proposing a major restructuring of Ghana’s higher education system, including the introduction of a two-year university degree model for non-technical programmes.

Speaking in an interview in Sunyani in the Bono Region, Dr Katere argued that the current four-year university structure is outdated and no longer suitable for largely theory-based disciplines such as Sociology, Linguistics, Anthropology, Political Science and History.

“It is time we stop pretending that a four-year degree automatically produces better graduates. The duration of study must be determined by relevance, not tradition. In this 21st-century reality, we are wasting young people’s most productive years teaching them theories that cannot be converted into work or innovation,” he said.

He further stated that “A 15 to 24 month degree structure is more than adequate for most non-technical courses if the curriculum is focused, relevant, and well delivered.”

Dr Katere, a senior lecturer at the College for Community and Organisation Development, warned that Ghana’s higher education system risks becoming increasingly irrelevant if urgent reforms are not undertaken. He linked rising graduate unemployment to a mismatch between academic training and the skills required in the job market.

Citing data from the Ghana Statistical Service, he noted that about 1.7 million Ghanaians aged between 15 and 35 were unemployed in 2022, with university graduates forming a significant portion. He added that many employers continue to raise concerns about graduates lacking essential skills such as communication, problem solving, digital literacy and entrepreneurship.

“We’re preparing students for an economy that doesn’t exist,” Dr Katere said. “You spend four years teaching someone about the social theories of the 19th century, only for them to graduate and become a teller, a secretary, or a field agent for a microcredit firm. It doesn’t make sense.”

He argued that Africa’s slow pace of educational transformation is largely due to a failure to adapt systems to local development needs, describing the current model as overly theoretical and disconnected from reality.

Drawing comparisons, Dr Katere pointed to countries like Germany, where students combine classroom learning with practical apprenticeship, as well as Singapore and India, which have adopted more flexible and practical education systems. He also referenced Rwanda for its investment in digital education and locally relevant curricula.

“Why is it that in these countries, students are productive within two years, but in Ghana, we ask students to spend four years learning foreign content that does not translate into transformation?” he questioned.

Beyond academic concerns, Dr Katere warned of the broader social and economic consequences of maintaining the current system.

“We are losing the energy and creativity of our young people. We are making them wait four years for credentials they could have earned in two. And by the time they graduate, the job market has moved on. This is a tragedy of time and policy,” he said.

He stressed the need to reposition education as a system that develops practical skills rather than simply awarding certificates, advocating for project based learning, entrepreneurship, short cycle certifications and stronger industry collaboration.

Dr Katere proposed maintaining four year programmes for technical and professional fields such as Engineering, Architecture, Medicine and Law, while reducing theory-heavy programmes to two years, with optional additional years for specialisation, internships or postgraduate preparation.

“Why should a Political Science or Sociology student sit in a classroom for eight semesters memorizing theories from Europe? Within two years, they can learn the core concepts, apply them through community projects, and move on to build solutions that matter,” he said.

He insisted that such reforms would enhance, not reduce, quality by eliminating redundancy and focusing on practical outcomes.

Dr Katere has called on policymakers, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, university authorities and civil society groups to begin a national dialogue on the future of higher education.

“The time for cosmetic reforms is over. We must be bold, evidence driven, and people centered. Reducing the duration of non technical degrees is not radical, it is rational, necessary, and long overdue. Ghanaian education must begin to reflect Ghanaian realities,” he said.

His proposal has already sparked widespread discussion across campuses and social media, with many describing it as one of the most far reaching education reform ideas in recent years.