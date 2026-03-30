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Roads Minister must be fired over sole-sourced Big Push contracts — Dr. Bomfeh

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics Dr. James Kwabena Bomfehleft and Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza
MON, 30 MAR 2026
Dr. James Kwabena Bomfeh[left] and Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza

A lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Dr. James Kwabena Bomfeh, has called for the dismissal of the Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, over the award of sole-sourced contracts under the Big Push programme.

The call follows revelations by The Fourth Estate investigative journalism outlet that more than 80 contracts under the initiative were awarded through sole sourcing.

The development has triggered criticism, particularly as the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) had previously opposed the practice while in opposition, describing it as a conduit for corruption.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, March 30, Dr. Bomfeh said the situation raises serious concerns about consistency and accountability in governance.

“The Minister must go… there must be a commission of inquiry into that matter. It is a matter of principle,” he stated.

He argued that the scale of sole sourcing under the programme undermines earlier commitments by the NDC to limit the practice and promote transparency in public procurement.

According to him, the proportion of contracts awarded through sole sourcing cannot be justified under any circumstances.

“How can you take 81 out of 107 and say it is rare? That is about 75%. You cannot have your cake and eat it,” he added.

Dr. Bomfeh further stated that public officials must be held to the same standards they advocate because failure to do so erodes public trust in governance.

He further called for a full investigation into the contracts, noting that the matter goes beyond partisan politics and touches on the credibility of public institutions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Yabi Yabi | 3/30/2026 9:01:54 PM

The unabashed hypocricy of Ghana's born again and critics of latter days is truly remarkable. Is sole sourcing a crime? If so, what aspects of sole sourcing must be breached to constitute a crime? If not then why all the "monday morning" keyboard and media critic warrior nonsense? Dr. Domfeh should look up the meaning of principled stance and see if he has what it takes to be a statesman. The 2nd John Mahama administration is limited to a 4-year term. You, Dr. Domfeh, and all the i...

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