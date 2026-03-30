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Captain of Russian 'shadow tanker' sentenced to one year in French prison

By RFI
Russia AFP - DAMIEN MEYER
MON, 30 MAR 2026
AFP - DAMIEN MEYER

A French court has handed down a one-year prison sentence and issued an arrest warrant for the Chinese captain of a tanker suspected of being part of Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet', in a case that highlights Europe's growing efforts to enforce sanctions at sea.

Chen Zhangjie, 39, was sentenced in absentia on Monday after failing to comply with French naval orders to stop his vessel, the Boracay, during an incident in September.

The court in the western city of Brest also imposed a fine of €150,000, underlining the seriousness with which authorities are treating alleged sanctions evasion.

The Boracay was intercepted by the French navy before being boarded and inspected. It was later released along with its crew, prompting a sharp reaction from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who described the operation as "piracy".

Despite the diplomatic tension, the ruling signals a firm stance from French authorities as scrutiny intensifies around maritime activities linked to Moscow.

Russian 'shadow fleet' ship detained by French navy resumes voyage

Shadow fleet under scrutiny

The tanker had claimed to be sailing under a Benin flag and is believed to be part of a network of vessels used to transport Russian oil in ways that may circumvent Western sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine.

These so-called shadow fleets have become an increasing focus for European governments, who are keen to close loopholes in enforcement.

According to an informed French source and the captain's lawyer, two employees of a Russian private security company were also on board at the time of the interception. Their reported role was to represent Russian interests and gather intelligence, adding another layer of intrigue to the case.

The European Union has already blacklisted 598 vessels suspected of participating in such operations, banning them from European ports and maritime services.

The Brest court's decision is therefore part of a broader effort to ensure that these measures carry real consequences.

French prosecutor seeks penalty for captain in Russian shadow fleet test case

Wider security concerns

Beyond sanctions enforcement, the Boracay has also drawn attention for its alleged links to a series of unexplained drone flights over Denmark last year. These incidents formed part of a wider pattern of drone sightings and airspace violations across Europe that have often been attributed to Russian activity.

No formal connection has been established between the tanker and the drone activity, and Moscow has consistently denied any involvement. Still, the overlap of maritime and aerial security concerns has heightened unease among European officials.

While the case against Chen Zhangjie centres on non-compliance with naval orders, it reflects a much larger geopolitical picture – one in which maritime routes, energy supplies and security risks are increasingly intertwined

(with newswires)

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

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