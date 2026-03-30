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Mon, 30 Mar 2026 Headlines

Mahama must disabuse conflict of interest perception in Damang Mine bidding — Senyo Hosi

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Lead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo HosiLead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi

Lead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to take deliberate steps to address perceptions of conflict of interest in the Damang Mine bidding process.

The Damang mine, currently operated by Abosso Goldfields Limited, is set to have its lease expire on April 18, with several companies, including Engineers & Planners, owned by Ibrahim Mahama.

His comments come amid concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament over what they deem as a possible conflict of interest in the process.

The Minority has argued that the relationship between the two could compromise the transparency and fairness of the process, particularly as the President keep using his brother's private jet on official travels.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints programme on Saturday, March 28, Mr. Hosi stressed that the President must go beyond standard procedures to ensure that the process is seen as fair and independent.

According to him, public confidence in governance depends not only on doing the right thing but also demonstrating it clearly.

“Governance is required not just to be done right, but actually seen to be done right… the President must make sure he takes every step to create an extremely objective process,” he added.

Mr. Hosi further called for an arm’s-length approach in the consideration of bids, urging government to introduce additional safeguards to eliminate any doubts about bias.

He noted that even though the businessman’s track record makes him a strong contender, the unique circumstances require heightened transparency and accountability.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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