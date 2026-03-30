Ibrahim Mahama qualified to own and operate a mine in Ghana — Senyo Hosi

Lead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi, has defended businessman Ibrahim Mahama, stating that he is fully qualified to own and operate a mine in Ghana.

His comments follow concerns raised by the Minority Caucus in Parliament over a possible conflict of interest in the bidding process for the Damang Mine.

The Damang mine, currently operated by Abosso Goldfields Limited, is set to have its lease expire on April 18, with several companies, including Engineers & Planners, owned by Ibrahim Mahama, showing interest in taking over the asset.

The Minority alleges that Mr. Mahama, who is the brother of President John Dramani Mahama, could be unfairly favoured in the process, particularly given his provision of a private jet for official presidential trips.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints programme on Saturday, March 28, Hosi acknowledged the perception issues but maintained that the businessman’s competence cannot be questioned.

“If Ibrahim Mahama cannot qualify to own and run a mine in Ghana, who would? He’s the biggest contract miner. He has depth and history,” he said.

He argued that Ghana should prioritise capable local players in managing key economic sectors, especially in mining.

However, Hosi cautioned that government must be mindful of public perception and ensure transparency in the bidding process.

“Governance is required not just to be done right, but actually seen to be done right… the President must make sure he takes every step to create an extremely objective process,” he noted.

He emphasised the need for an arm’s-length process that eliminates doubts about fairness, given the President’s familial relationship with the businessman.

Hosi further urged government to go beyond standard procedures to demonstrate credibility and transparency in the award process.

He also advised the Minority against politicising the issue, noting that competence should not be overlooked in national economic decisions.