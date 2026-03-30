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Africans’ role in slave trade does not invalidate reparations claims — Barker Vormawor

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Africans’ role in slave trade does not invalidate reparations claims — Barker Vormawor
MON, 30 MAR 2026

Social activist Oliver Barker Vormawor has rejected arguments that Africans lack the moral basis to demand justice and reparations over the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The debate follows Ghana’s recent success in pushing for a United Nations resolution recognising slavery as the gravest crime against humanity.

Some critics, including journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, have argued that African participation in the slave trade weakens calls for reparations.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Monday, March 30, Barker Vormawor said such claims are flawed and ignore broader historical realities.

“Our educational system has put us into a situation whereby we are willing and comfortable to accept the illogical idea that because some African merchants were involved in the transatlantic slave trade, it means that our voices for justice must somehow be tempered,” he said.

He argued that complicity by some members of affected groups has never been used to dismiss claims for justice in other historical contexts.

Citing examples such as the Holocaust and racial segregation in the United States, he said participation by a few individuals does not invalidate the suffering of the wider population.

“When you talk about the Holocaust, there were Jews who were part of the Jewish police… We never say that the Holocaust must not be recognised because of it,” he stated.

Barker Vormawor further stressed that Ghana’s own history of colonial resistance involved Africans on both sides, yet this has never undermined the country’s claim to independence.

He further called for the need for better public education on historical injustices, noting that failure to properly contextualise such events risks distorting conversations around justice and accountability.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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