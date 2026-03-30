New Paris mayor promises urgent action over alleged sexual abuse in schools

Paris's newly elected mayor, Emmanuel Grégoire, says tackling sexual abuse in the city's after-school programmes is his "absolute priority", promising changes in management and rapid decisions.

Officially sworn in by the Paris Council on Sunday, Grégoire said Monday that after-school services were the "absolute priority" of the start of his term.

"There will be decisions taken in the very first hours of this day, others in the days ahead, and others over a longer timeframe," he told franceinfo public radio, adding that management changes would be made "at every level".

Grégoire's comments follow cases of alleged child abuse in after-school services in France, particularly in the capital.

Areport by France Inter radio in early March claimed that three lawsuits had been filed against a Parisian pre-school employee for alleged rapes against minors. Despite the complaints, the employee was transferred to another school rather than being suspended.

In 2025, 19 after-school staff members working for the City of Paris were suspended following reports of sexual misconduct.

The Paris prosecutor's office opened 15 investigations into sexual assaults in pre-schools involving children under the age of five.

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'We must overturn the table'

Grégoire acknowledged there had been failures at multiple levels, including poor judgment by school or after-school directors, errors higher up the chain of command, and cases where the full gravity of events only became clear after the fact.

In his inaugural address to the 163-member Paris Council on Sunday, the mayor had already called for zero tolerance and a full review of all recruitment procedures.

"The first battle is after-school provision," he declared. "We must start from scratch. We must overturn the table. We must identify those who are guilty. We must protect our children."

He said any staff member suspected of abuse must face immediate suspension.

"At no point should a youth worker suspected of sexual violence not be immediately suspended," he said.

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Parents demand independent audit

The new mayor faces mounting pressure. A collective of 751 parents from seven schools in the 7th and 15th arrondissements wrote to Grégoire on Sunday, demanding an independent audit, comprehensive child protection measures, clear communication with families, and full accountability of responsibility.

In response, Grégoire said he would appoint an external adviser to evaluate what had gone wrong and monitor compliance with procedures. He also promised to publish detailed statistics on cases across Paris schools "as soon as possible".

The mayor is due to meet campaigning groups MeTooEcole and SOS Périscolaire later on Monday.

Child abuse became a key topic during the Paris electoral campaign, and critics accused Grégoire of having done nothing to tackle the issue.

In his defence, he said that he had no longer been in charge at City Hall since 2024, when he became an MP.

Grégoire recently revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse himself while in primary school, aged around nine or 10.

"This is the story of a child who … was sexually abused for several months during after-school activities at a municipal swimming pool," he told France Inter last year. "At the time, I couldn't find the strength, the means, or the words to express that pain and suffering."