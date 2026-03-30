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New Town building disaster: 'I warned the pastor about the deadly building and he told me God will save them' — Resident

  Mon, 30 Mar 2026
Disaster New Town building disaster: I warned the pastor about the deadly building and he told me God will save them — Resident
MON, 30 MAR 2026

An eyewitness has revealed that he warned a pastor about the unsafe condition of a building in Accra New Town a year before it collapsed on Sunday, March 29, 2026, trapping church members under debris.

Speaking to Metro TV’s Vanessa Edotom Boateng at the scene, the resident recounted how he witnessed the structure give way around 4:30 pm while heading to a nearby programme.

“I was making a call when I heard a noise from behind me. When I looked, the building was collapsing. I rushed forward because of the dust and stones falling. Everyone was coughing,” he said.

According to him, a church service was ongoing in the building at the time of the incident. He said cries for help could be heard from people trapped beneath the rubble.

“I called the police and some local people brought hammers and chisels. We rescued four or five people. When the police arrived, they managed to rescue more, about 11 people, but one lady was found dead. They later found another dead person inside,” he added.

The eyewitness said he had earlier cautioned the pastor against using the structure, warning that it was poorly constructed and unsafe.

“I told him the building is not good. They constructed it with insufficient cement, so it was abandoned. I said if you are holding services here, people could get hurt. He told me ‘God knows best. God is saving everyone,’” he recalled.

He further alleged that the pastor continued to hold services at the location, sometimes late into the night, despite repeated concerns raised by others, including the watchman.

“The watchman told me they had taken him to the police station before, but he returned saying it is a government building and no one can stop him from preaching,” he said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has confirmed that three people lost their lives in the incident. The deceased, believed to be two women and a man, are yet to be identified.

The collapse occurred in an uncompleted structure within the premises of the Accra New Town Experimental Basic School, which had been used for Christian worship activities.

Emergency and security agencies responded swiftly to the scene, with rescue and recovery efforts still ongoing.

Authorities have also commenced investigations to determine the cause of the collapse as concerns grow over the safety of similar structures.

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Comments

Kweku | 3/30/2026 8:10:54 PM

It's time to ban churches or congregations in incomplete buildings especially in Accra . There are over 100s of these uncompleted buildings in Accra alone . All these one man churches in uncompleted buildings should be stopped. When the disaster struck, the pastor is going down with the masses . Also, isn't it a time we do like other African countries where if a building is not completed within 10 years, they pull it down .

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