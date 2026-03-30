Gov’t to introduce Loans Act to strictly define use of borrowed funds — Finance Minister

The Minister for Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has announced plans by government to introduce a new Loans Act aimed at tightening the use of borrowed funds.

The proposed legislation, according to the Minister, will set clear rules on how loans are contracted and utilised to ensure value for money and long-term economic sustainability.

The announcement comes as Ghana continues its debt restructuring efforts, with government seeking to restore fiscal discipline and reduce the risk of debt distress.

In a social media post on Monday, March 30, Dr. Ato Forson disclosed that the country has signed its 11th bilateral debt restructuring agreement, this time with EXIM India.

“I recently signed Ghana’s 11th bilateral debt restructuring agreement, this time with EXIM India. We are moving steadily towards a low risk of debt distress, with clear indicators that the worst is behind us,” he stated.

He noted that the new Loans Act forms part of broader reforms to ensure responsible borrowing and prudent financial management going forward.

“As part of this reset, Government will introduce a new Loans Act to strictly define the use of borrowed funds, ensuring that every loan is tied to high-impact, value-for-money investments,” the Minister noted.

Dr. Ato Forson emphasised that government is committed to honouring its restructured debt obligations and avoiding a return to unsustainable borrowing practices.

He said the goal is to ensure that all future loans translate into tangible benefits for citizens and contribute meaningfully to national development.